Diplomats can at times be envied for what is perceived to be an elite job with many perks. That is, until there is a crisis. Then they can be besieged by people who want them to “do something” to rescue them or make the crisis go away. Lamar attorney Edward M. Connor knew his appointment as attaché to the U.S. Embassy in Russia in 1917 would entail risk. But little did he know what would be required of him.
Edward M. Connor was born Jan. 27, 1887, to Michael and Susie Kunkler Connor in the Haines Grove community, northeast of Iantha, in Barton County. He was the youngest of their six children. He grew up on the family farm.
Upon graduation from high school, he attended Lamar College and State Normal schools in Springfield and Warrensburg. He received his law degree from the Kansas City School of Law. In the interim between colleges, he taught school at several Barton County rural schools, the Iantha school and high schools in Caldwell County.
He practiced law first in Golden City, where he also served as city attorney. In 1914, he ran as a Democrat for a seat in the Missouri General Assembly. He defeated Republican Anthony Gilmartin soundly by 2,480 to 1,795 to become state representative for the 1915-1916 session.
He was appointed an assistant attorney general by Attorney General Frank McAllister in January 1917. In that office, he had a reputation as an exceptionally competent man.
U.S. enters the world war
In January 1917, two events took place that pressured the U.S. to enter the European war: Germany announced unrestricted submarine warfare, and the German foreign minister Arthur Zimmerman sent a telegram to the Mexican government proposing a military alliance that would regain the territories lost in the Mexican war in 1848. Those events led President Woodrow Wilson to ask Congress for a declaration of war against Germany on April 2, which it did two days later.
With the declaration of war, Connor resigned his position to enlist in the Army. However, instead of going to Camp Riley in Kansas, he was called to a diplomatic post. He was initially appointed to a post in the Netherlands. But that changed, and he was sent to be an attaché to the U.S. Embassy to Russia.
The U.S. ambassador to Russia was longtime Missouri Democratic politician David R. Francis. He had been mayor of St. Louis, governor of Missouri, secretary of the interior in the Cleveland administration and president of the Louisiana Purchase Exposition that put on the St. Louis World’s Fair in 1904. He was also the publisher of the St. Louis Republic.
Wartime intrigue
Connor arrived in Petrograd on Sept. 26, 1917. He was responsible for the code books. There were three code systems — red, green and a special code for the ambassador alone, which Connor had orders never to transcribe. He had orders to burn the code books at the first sign of a Bolshevik attack on the embassy. For that reason, fires were kept continuously burning in the embassy grates.
A couple of weeks into the job, he was told, “You are just in time for the party.”
“What party?” he asked.
“The Bolsheviks are going to overthrow the provisional government next Tuesday and there promises to be a lively time here. ... So we look for some lively fighting.”
That proved premature by about two days, when state offices were seized without a shot. At the Winter Palace, the Women’s Battalion of Death and military cadets loyal to Minister-Chairman Alexander Kerensky fought to catastrophic defeat. Their defeat so shocked Connor, he would not speak of it in later days.
Kerensky escaped the downfall of the palace, tried to retake the city but failed. He made another escape and this time managed to find his way to the U.S. Embassy. Francis and Connor knew only too well what would be their fate if Kerensky was discovered in the embassy. So they disguised him as a Red Cross official. (Red Cross officials often wore fedoras and a long overcoat with white armbands emblazoned with red crosses on either arm.) They put an American flag on the hood of an embassy automobile and sent him off toward the Finnish border just 20 miles away.
Connor recalled it as a “terrible automobile ride.” “My last remembrance of Kerensky was when he shook our hands and thanked us for our help. ‘To think I might have been a czar of all the Russians,’ he told us.”
Though the Kerensky government fell, the embassy stayed open. Rumors of spies and attacks on the embassy were everyday occurrences, as were local murders and robberies. One rumor of an impending assault on the embassy led the staff to hold up in the basement with 100 pounds of ammunition and a few sidearms. Each were saying their goodbyes when they learned People’s Commissar for Foreign Affairs Leon Trotsky had persuaded the mob to leave the embassy alone.
Then an attempt was made on the ambassador’s life. Tom, Francis’ longtime Black assistant, had just opened the door to the embassy car as Francis and Connor stepped out to leave. A bullet crashed into paneling overhead. Tom and Connor pulled the ambassador back inside. “That was the last we ever saw or heard of that assassin. Quite naturally we believed that the Bolsheviks were behind this attempt,” recalled Connor.
Flight to Vladivostok
Provisions grew more meager week by week. Soggy stale bread and dried fish were the menu. By early 1918 Francis was preparing the staff to close the embassy. He even readied a barge to take staff west on short notice. However, on March 1, 1918, a 24-hour notice to close the embassy was received as the German army was about 60 miles from the city.
In all, about 175 diplomatic staff from the U.S., Japan, China and Thailand and other nations took a special train to head east to Vologda. They rode with the curtains pulled down, fearing any moment Bolshevik or German troops would stop the train.
At Vologda, the American party split up with the ambassador going north to Archangel on the Arctic shore and Connor and the rest of the staff going east across Siberia to Vladivostok, a distance of 7,000 miles. On the train they published a daily newspaper. The railway was in such chaos that the train “stood still about half the time.” Troop trains crossed paths with them multiple times. Often not on military maneuvers, but instead as “sack traders” buying up food stuffs in rural areas and then taking it back to Petrograd to sell at inflated prices.
Their luck held and the journey lasted a month to the day. “The grandest sight I had seen for months was the American flag, flying from the top mast of the cruiser Brooklyn, lying in anchor in the harbor; for to us that meant protection, law and order and everything that the Bolshevik government did not.”
Connor worked as a courier for John K. Caldwell, U.S. consul in Vladivostok for another year carrying American diplomatic passport No. 202.
He returned to the States in 1919 to take up his law practice in Lamar. But in 1920 he moved to Tulsa, where he and his wife, Margaret, lived. He died from a stroke Oct. 25, 1946, at age 59.
He often found he could not escape the past. For instance, in 1930 while visiting a fellow attorney in Tulsa, the attorney’s guest looked familiar. How did he know H.L. Rennick from KVOO? Then it came to him. Rennick had been the Associated Press reporter in Petrograd in 1917. Attaché Connor was his press contact. “You’d think in Tulsa I’d have no reminder of Russia? It is too small a world for that,” Connor said.
