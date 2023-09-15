Skilled character actors fill standard roles across many entertainment genres. Once established, a career can be filled with such roles. Look at movies and programs for a given length of time and some familiar faces pop up over and over as villains, store clerks, doctors, judges, police officers and grandparents.
Edgar Buchanan was one such actor, becoming well known toward the end of his career for his portrayal of Uncle Joe Carson in the television series “Petticoat Junction,” where the little towns of Hooterville and Pixley paralleled his birthplace of Humansville, Missouri.
William Edgar Buchanan Jr. was born March 3, 1903, to Dr. William and Johnnie Rosella Buchanan. His father was a dentist. Humansville, named for Judge James G. Human, is a little town in Polk County just north of Stockton. It was on the Kansas City, Clinton and Springfield Railway. The family moved to Pleasanton, Kansas, in 1909 for a year before moving on to Ashland, Oregon.
After Buchanan graduated from Ashland High School, he went to the University of Oregon at Portland. His father urged him to go into medicine, perhaps as a surgeon. However, he admitted that he “kept flunking” his courses.
Bitten by the acting bug
Instead, he discovered Shakespeare and acting. He enjoyed it — though he also had to admit “there wasn’t much future in acting in those days, sometimes we didn’t even get paid. I did some work in stock and kept going back to the university.” He worked “with Portland’s Little Theater group, the Portland Civic theater and for a summer with the Henry Duffy Players, as well as with many other groups.” He took roles in dramas and comedies.
Eventually, his father convinced him to return to the medical profession and dentistry, advising him he needed some background with which to make a living and that his son should forget the “acting thing.” He enrolled in the North Pacific Dental College in Portland for two years. There he happened to meet dental student Mildred Spence, of Toronto, Canada. They quickly became a couple and married during his junior year. They both graduated from Pacific and joined his father’s practice in Eugene, Oregon.
Buchanan reflected on the advice years later, saying, “He was so right, because during the depression I managed to keep alive with my dentistry while the actors starved.”
The 10 years he practiced in Eugene proved to be productive for him in both professions. He worked as an assistant to the university’s drama coach. He was a member of Eugene’s Active Club, a booster club preceding the Chamber of Commerce. The club sponsored a goodwill troupe that made appearances in schools and clubs all over Lane County. He presented humorous monologues, led skits and recruited members for the troupe.
Buchanan starred in multiple productions of the Very Little Theater, a new community theater group. He starred in such comedies as A.A. Milne’s “The Great Broxopp” and Maxwell Anderson’s “Saturday’s Children.”
He received praise for his leading role in “The Great Broxopp.” It looked at a successful businessman retiring before starting a new business. It is summed up by the line: “Going there is better than getting there.”
He was noted for “A Night At An Inn,” a melodrama of a gentleman crook in a jewel theft in 1932. Very Little Theater produced contemporary works, which at times were considered daring.
In 1932, he started another theater group called the Prep Players. Its productions were geared to general audiences with lighthearted plays. Its first play in which he had a part was “The Wild Oat,” a light comedy about modern family life. By then, he was a dyed-in-the-wool actor.
Move to Hollywood
In 1937, he and Mildred moved to Altadena, California, to set up their dental practice. He joined the Pasadena Community Playhouse, eventually turning over the dental practice to her, while he focused on becoming a professional actor at age 36. With gravelly voice and expressive face, he debuted as Bartender Dan in “My Son Is Guilty” in 1939. The next year, he was cast in seven films, from judges to relatives to a narrator.
Buchanan recalled going into interviews with producers and the first thing they would ask was: “Are YOU an actor?” His standard reply was, “No, I’m a dentist.” Invariably, the man would say, “‘Doc, I’ve got this tooth that’s bothering me’ — and I’d get the job.”
For the next 20 years, he was in constant demand for character roles.
He worked with a who’s who of the famous, such as Katherine Hepburn, Spencer Tracy, Clark Gable and Cary Grant, Loretta Young and Doris Day.
As television program roles increased, Buchanan was right in the middle of it. His roster of 175 credits is deceptive because he often appeared as a semiregular in some series, such as “The Rifleman,” “Leave It to Beaver” and “Tales of Wells Fargo.” In other series, such as “Perry Mason” and “General Electric Theater,” he would take on unrelated roles in the separate episodes.
He had his own show, “Judge Roy Bean,” in 1955-1956 that ran 39 episodes. However, he readily admitted it was his worst project. The writing did not match his expectations. He stayed with it but was glad when it was over.
Uncle Joe Carson
Television producer and writer Paul Henning created “The Beverly Hillbillies” in 1962 for CBS. It was an instant success. Henning based it on camping trips he made in the Ozarks around Branson. His wife had grandparents in Eldon, Missouri, who owned a little hotel near the Rock Island line. Her stories about visiting them became the inspiration for his next series, “Petticoat Junction,” in 1963.
Henning moved Bea Benaderet, who had been Jed Clampett’s cousin, to the new show as Kate Bradley who managed the Shady Rest hotel next to the C&FW Railroad line. Helping her with the hotel was her Uncle Joe Carson, portrayed by Buchanan.
Two years later, Henning added “Green Acres” into the same on-screen universe. It allowed characters from all three series to cross over from time to time. In “Green Acres,” Buchanan appeared as Hooterville’s fire chief and a regular at Sam Drucker’s general store.
He appeared in all 222 episodes of “Petticoat Junction,” 16 episodes of “Green Acres” and three episodes of “The Beverly Hillbillies.”
In 1970, CBS under pressure from advertisers to attract an urban audience decided to end its rural comedies.
Buchanan died of a stroke in 1979 at age 76.
He observed, “The small community is a heritage of every American. We all evolved from small towns. Humansville had a population of about 600 — give ‘r take a couple hundred. … It’s this association that gives the show an interesting realism.”
