Publishing news and opinions can be a dangerous business. It was particularly so when Alexander W. “Kit” Carson founded the Joplin News in 1877. Irate readers could be very unpredictable, as he quickly learned. Yet that didn’t stop him from publishing his daily newspaper.
Alexander W. “Kit” Carson was born near Cadiz, Ohio, in 1842. He was one of four siblings. At age 17, he enlisted in Company C of the 43rd Ohio Volunteer Infantry. Though he fought on the Union side, he remained a staunch Democrat all his life.
After the war, he moved west to Marshfield, Missouri, where he taught school for a year before becoming editor of the town’s paper, the Radical, in 1868. He took part in the first Press Convention of Southwest Missouri at Springfield in 1869. He acquired the Yeoman, which he consolidated and then sold in March 1869. Next, he moved on to Buffalo, Missouri, where he founded the Buffalo Reflex as its editor and publisher.
A model editor
George C. Harding, editor for the Missouri Democrat, saw him at work in 1872 and said, “Carson is better contented and more philosophical than any other printer I ever saw. He sets his own type, writes his own editorials, has a Chicago inside (knew the ins and outs of his town), he has plenty to eat, digests his food well, sleeps soundly and tranquilly, looks on the scramble in which the world is engaged with a profound indifference as to whether school keeps or not.
“He never duns a subscriber, as his list is too small to incur any useless risk of losing one. He never asks a man to subscribe for fear of increasing the amount of press work he has to do. He has no ambition for office, because he expects to die an honest man, and he does not want to get rich, because it is so harassing to take care of a large property, and so tight a squeeze for a humped camel to pass through the optic of a cambric needle.”
Carson left the Reflex in 1872 and moved to Sinoloa on the northwest coast of Mexico to be with his brother William. It was a district of silver and gold mines. His brother died in December 1872, but Carson stayed on for four years. When he left, he took his brother’s remains back to Ohio.
Carson was well prepared for the rough mining camp of Joplin. He tried his hand at prospecting for about a year, but returned to journalism founding the Joplin News in 1877. On March 4 it hit the streets. At first, it was very much a one-man operation. However, it prospered.
One of his celebrated interviews was of two men in 1880 who claimed to be searching for a buried treasure around Joplin. They told of an ancestor who took the family jewelry in Seville, Spain, and set out for the new world with a company of adventurers in 1745. The ancestor alone returned, sullen and moody. Upon his death the men found directions to the treasure site, to which he had never returned.
They claimed to have found the site along Turkey Creek, but it had been rifled. They offered the miner who returned it a great reward. Carson’s story in the Herald was the talk of the town for days.
One of his first newsboys, William Sergeant, recalled how rumors of the Jesse James gang sold papers.
But the red-haired editor wasn’t all talk. He could hold his own with the worst of them, as one gang soon found out.
confronting rowdies
Sergeant remembered Carson going after the Carlyle Mob in editorials. They “had broken about every commandment and were tops in outlawry and terrorism about town.”
“Two of the gang opened the door of Carson’s office one afternoon and, striding heavily up to his desk, shouted real loud-like: ‘Reckon you’re the editor of this d—d paper. If you are, b- g-, we’re goin’ to TELL YOU somethin’ — we’re goin’—’
“Now Kit used a flattop desk with a sliding drawer under the top. Quicker than a flash, the drawer was opened and in his hand gleamed a silver-handled Colt’s .45. ‘Just what have you got to tell me?’ he asked quietly, while every red hair on his head seemed to stand up and breathe defiance.
“The two ruffians started to back away.
“‘Wait a minute!’ ordered Carson. ‘Speak up — what brought you here?’
“‘Nothin’— reckon we made a mistake,’ said the leader.
“‘All right, then — and remember, boys, don’t jump up a man from Texas in the future. Now get out and behave yourselves — and don’t ever come back.’ From then on, the word somehow got around that Carson was here to stay and usually meant what he said, in print or otherwise.”
Always a stalwart Democrat, he was in the running for the patronage job of Joplin postmaster in 1885, but the congressman chose a relative newcomer instead. His fellow (Democrat) editors across the state wrote editorials of consolation and reminded him to be satisfied “to battle for principle and ask favor of no man. What you find true, hold to with hooks of steel. Eschew evil. Inscribe on your banner God and democracy and make no compromise with the politicians or the Devil. Make the Joplin Herald the best paper in Jasper County ...”
Final Years
Profits from the newspaper and his own personal thrift led him to sell the paper after 12 years of operation in 1889.
Carson became embroiled as a participant in the news instead of reporting it in 1892. He witnessed a murder and, ever the reporter, quickly noted the time of 7:40 p.m., though he could not identify the assailant who coolly walked away.
When the accused went to trial, he was called to testify in one of the most notorious murder cases in Missouri involving alienation of affections, a wealthy St. Louis mine and smelter operator, murder for hire and a gang leader.
He suffered a series of strokes beginning in 1903. While not paralyzed, his health declined over the next three years until a final stroke caused his death on Jan. 20, 1906, at age 63.
His will brought nationwide publicity and an ironic last laugh. In it he bequeathed $1,000 to purchase copies “of Mark Twain’s ‘How to be a Gentleman.’ Copies of this definition of a gentleman to be distributed to the YMCAs of the north; they don’t need it in the South.”
When contacted, Samuel Clemens said, “There are many ways to be a gentleman that I know of, but I don’t remember ever having put my knowledge on paper for publication. Ten thousand dollars’ worth of ‘How to be a Gentleman,’ eh?” he mused. “I’m sorry to announce that I didn’t write the thing.” (A typo had inflated the amount.)
Carson was remembered as a “forceful and pungent” writer with a “magnetic personality, a conscientiousness in what he believed to be right and one who looked with charity and compassion upon the unfortunate.”
Said lifelong friend Hadley Tatum, “‘Kit’ Carson was the grandest gentleman I ever knew.”
