Rags-to-riches stories are the fuel for books, television and movies. The story of a plucky girl or boy making good has always been a crowd-pleaser. For Edythe Baker, it was not fiction. Her rise from poverty to high society could have been a Great Depression movie musical.
Edith Ruth “Ann” Baker was born to Asa and Gertrude Baker on Aug. 25, 1899, in Girard, Kansas. She had a younger brother, Cecil H. Baker. Asa Baker was a laborer. The family lived in Gas, Kansas, just east of Iola.
Her parents divorced around 1905. Edith lived with her mother in Kansas City, while her father lived in Humboldt, Kansas, with Cecil.
From ages 8 to 14, she attended St. Mary’s Convent in Independence, Missouri. There, she received piano and voice lessons.
Depending on the audience, two varying histories emerged. One described employment at Nowlin Music Co. in the phonograph and piano departments in Kansas City as an accomplished musician and saleswoman.
The other said she received lessons from the composer-performer Ernie Burnett, composer of “Melancholy Baby.” She dedicated herself to the piano and regularly visited the Orpheum adapting the different styles of visiting pianists. That grew into a tale of supporting her mother and brother at age 15 by landing a job on a small cabaret circuit. Her “peculiar style” along with her good looks made her “a favorite among cabaret regulars.”
Becoming Edythe Baker
She early decided the stage was her goal. At 16, she and a girl friend went to Chicago as a song and piano duo. The venture was short-lived, and they returned home. But that didn’t quell her passion for performing. She signed on with a traveling vaudeville troupe with the B.F. Keith organization that led her to New York City in 1918.
She substituted for a sick pianist in a show and was hired on the spot. She appeared in an act called “Two Girls and a Piano,” billed as Edythe Baker in 1919. Their gig lasted about six months. She moved on to work with Nellye De Onsonne in “A Bundle of Blues,” an Orpheum circuit show.
The New York Clipper favorably reviewed the act calling it “a hit which proved this girl team is one that any theatre will be glad to receive ... And when it comes to playing the piano, Miss Baker, who, by the way, wrote the music and lyrics of the act, can make a jazz band look sick.”
Her performances gained her a reputation within the music industry beyond hype. That year, she was contracted to record piano rolls for the Wilcox & White label. By the end of 1919, she was hired by the Aeolian Co., maker of player pianos, along with another rising star, a man by the name of George Gershwin.
Aeolian’s Universal label hyped her in a 1919 ad saying, she is “the foremost ragtime pianiste of vaudeville,” and that “Miss Baker’s conception of the various kind of ‘Blues’ so much in vogue at present is considered the most unique of its kind. Her playing is both snappy and artistic, while her charming personality is apparent in everything she interprets.” Three years later, she put together a Gershwin medley for the Ziegfeld Follies of 1923 that became a piano roll including “Rhapsody in Blue.”
Baker’s own compositions, such as “Dreaming Blues,” “I’ll Be True to the Girl of My Dreams” and novelty rag “Blooie-Blooie,” were recorded by Universal before going on stage with comedian Harry Fox. It was billed as “Harry Fox, with five fascinating beauties, and Edythe Baker.” The New York Clipper in February 1920 raved about her selections, concluding, “Miss Baker then did a piano solo so well that she almost stopped the show, and then took an encore, which again brought her a big hand. She is a wizard with the ivories.”
Ziegfeld Follies
Her star was rising fast. She took part in a national tour of Aeolian musicians. But she had so impressed agent Walter Kingsley that he wanted to arrange an audition with impresario Florenz Ziegfeld. Ziegfeld had an after-performance Midnight Frolic at the New Amsterdam hotel starring artists from his show. She was given a single number to perform. Kingsley and Baker decided to plant ringers in the audience to stir up an enthusiastic response. Admission was pricey. The next day, she learned Ziegfeld hadn’t been there. She was offered a second try but couldn’t afford another round of ringers. But she made it — he signed her in July 1920.
Her act was “Ten Fingers of Syncopation” on a white grand piano, which became her signature instrument. Music Trade Review said that “her playing makes it difficult for members of the audience to keep their feet still.” She continued to make piano rolls for Aeolian.
She was becoming a sensation. Her good looks, red hair, petite figure, musical and dancing abilities led Ziegfeld to put her on stage as pianist and dancer. She starred in “The Blushing Bride,” “The Dancing Girl,” “Innocent Eyes” and with Al Jolson in “Big Boy” over the course of two years.
Edythe’s rules for success
All this time she rigorously kept the “Rules for a Successful Career” Harry Fox had given her.
• Have a good address, even if you have to go without food.
• Only appear in public with people who “amount to something.”
• Stay home alone rather than go out with “just anybody.”
• Learn to walk, talk, dress. Study French.
• Never appear in public before 4 p.m.
• Attend only the best nightclubs. Sleep two hours before you go, dress leisurely and arrive late, feeling refreshed. Stay only a short time.
• Be modest and retiring.
They served her well when she went to Europe in the spring of 1926. She immediately caught the eye of producer Charles Cochran and composer Richard Rogers. They cast her with her white piano in their revue “One Damn Thing After Another” at the London Palladium. Her rendition of “My Heart Stood Still” became a hit. Covers of various contemporary songs as “Birth of the Blues” gained popular acclaim.
Single all this time, she had any number of suitors, especially in London. In 1927, she was at “one of the most exclusive nightclubs in London.” She was asked to play a few numbers, which attracted the attention of the Prince of Wales, the Duke of York and Lord Mountbatten at a party. Prince Edward sent Mountbatten to ask her over to their table. She politely declined, saying she was an unknown and not worthy of the honor. Mountbatten tried a second time, and a “demure and blushing Edythe” went over to their table.
Soon she was accepted into the prince’s crowd. Among them, she met Gerald d’Erlanger. The baron was part of an aristocratic banking family. He captured her heart, and the couple were married in January 1928.
She gave up her musical career and dropped out of public view, though she adorned London’s high society events as when she appeared as an 18th century moon at a costume ball. She did record several pieces for Decca records between 1931 and 1933; her last recordings.
But by 1934, the couple had grown apart and divorced. She stayed single and was seen with the Princes Edward and George. Some speculated about her and Edward, but he married Wallis Simpson.
She lived quietly in London until 1945 when she moved back to the United States. She did not go back into show business. She did remarry in 1961 to Girard Brewer in Orange, California, where they lived until her death at age 72 on Aug. 15, 1971.
Her legacy of captivating syncopation skills and showmanship created a glamorous presence, a far cry from her humble beginnings. One writer said the photo from that costume ball “encapsulates not only her artistic brilliance but also highlights the allure associated with early 20th Century soirées.”
