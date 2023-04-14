Clowns have been a mainstay of circuses. Circus clowns are known for their slapstick gags. But their numbers have declined along with the decline of touring circuses. One performer who forged an independent career as an iconic clown was Emmett Kelly. The pathos of his humble hobo, Weary Willie, touched the hearts of generations of spectators.
Emmett Leo Kelly was born Dec. 9, 1898, in Sedan, Kansas, to Thomas and Molly Kelly. Thomas Kelly led a section crew for the Missouri Pacific while Mollie kept a boarding house for railroad workers.
Trains fascinated young Emmett. He remembered being hauled out from under a string of freight cars after he had climbed their fence and “run the short distance to the railroad siding ... no doubt forecasting my wanderlust.”
The family moved in 1906 to a farm in the Ozarks in Texas County, Missouri, near Houston. It was there he saw his first two circuses in 1909. His mother saw that Emmett had an interest in drawing, so she enrolled him in a correspondence course.
In 1919, at age 21, he moved to Kansas City hoping to work as a newspaper cartoonist. Instead, he was hired by Adagram Co. There the character of “Old Dubey,” later renamed “Weary Willie,” was created.
That same year he returned to Houston for a “chalk talk” to sketch caricatures of audience members while talking to them. The Old Settlers Reunion at Houston was his first paid performance. He earned $40 for three nights. When he left, he did not return for nearly 40 years.
Joining the circus
The advertising company work involved painting signs, Kewpie dolls and odd jobs. He even worked for a wagon circus for two seasons. Eventually, his desire to join the circus won out. In 1921, he joined the Howes Great London Circus, which traveled by rail out of Lancaster, Missouri. He stayed there for five years, first as a roustabout, but then he drew caricatures, learned aerial work and clowning. He thought of himself as an aerialist or a cartoon artist, not a clown.
In 1923, he married trapeze artist Eva Moore. They were the Aerial Kellys. The couple had two sons, Emmett Jr. and Thomas Patrick. During the 1920s Emmett tried clowning at the direction of his boss, but his tramp clown persona was not popular. The couple moved to the John Robinson circus, where they stayed, as the Aerial Kellys.
John Ringling bought out the American Circus Corp. and a group of smaller circuses in 1929. The Great Depression hit circuses hard. The Kellys joined the Ringling-owned Sells-Floto circus. Its star was movie cowboy Tom Mix, but his fame did little to buoy the circus. The couple traded circuses again in 1932 as trapeze artists, though Emmett was hired as a clown.
In 1933, Old Dubey debuted at the Chicago Coliseum. By then, hobos and sad faces were commonplace. The audience could identify with the tramp.
When they traded companies once more in 1934, his wife asked for a divorce. Kelly later wrote that his personal sadness seeped into his character’s persona.
Weary Willie becomes famous
Kelly performed with the old name until a newspaper writer with the pseudonym Hype Igho reviewed the act and used an old, generic term for tramps to describe Kelly as a “Weary Willie.” The name stuck. Old Dubey was out, and Weary Willie entered the ring.
In 1937, Kelly performed with the Bertram Mills circus in London. He adapted an old English routine using a spotlight. When almost done, he would take a broom and attempt to sweep up the spotlight as it wandered across the floor. It would avoid him, he would swat and follow it. At last he could sweep it into a smaller and smaller circle until it went out, or he picked it up to place in his pocket or offer as a gift to an audience member. It became his signature routine, one he performed solo or in concert with others such as Red Skelton or Carol Burnett.
When he returned to the States in 1939, he performed in a short-lived Broadway play with Jimmy Durante and Ray Bolger. Kelly was the only bright spot, according to one reviewer.
In 1941 he was hired by the Cole circus. It made good use of placed advertorial stories touting Kelly as the “world’s funniest clown” with accounts of his work in London. The good press landed him a job as a solo clown with Ringling Bros. in 1942.
Once his set routine finished, he would wander the sidelines watching the other acts, maybe imitating them, sometimes eating his lunch as he watched or giving silent commentary. In all this, he never spoke or smiled.
On July 6, 1944, the circus was playing Hartford, Connecticut. Kelly was preparing for his act when he heard the band strike up the “Stars and Stripes Forever,” a signal of major trouble. Then the cry: “Fire!”
The crowd of about 7,000 was mainly women and children. Kelly grabbed a bucket to help with a bucket brigade, but the roaring fire was beyond such puny efforts. He helped raise or cut the canvas to let people exit and stopped others from trying to go back inside. The big top collapsed in eight minutes.
That day a photographer happened to catch him rushing in his giant, size 20 shoes, carrying that bucket ahead of others. “The day the clown cried” became the iconic image of the disaster where 167 people died and 700 were injured.
Movies and a solo career
In 1949, Kelly was sought out by an agent of Hollywood producer David O. Selznick. Kelly signed a contract for a circus film, “The Fat Man.” However, the script called for the Kelly’s clown character to be the villain. Kelly rejected the idea in order to preserve Weary Willie’s character. Instead, he portrayed a ex-con clown, which earned him praise from reviewers. It led to Kelly being included as himself in “The Greatest Show on Earth” in 1952.
He married Evi Gebhardt and published his biography, “Clown,” in 1954. Henry Fonda made the book into a TV program. “Clown” aired on CBS in 1955.
In November, his wife had their first child in Sarasota, Florida, while Kelly was on the road. When he got the news, he was in costume and called her. Photographer Frank Beatty happened to capture Kelly smiling as he talked with her. It was the only time Weary Willie smiled.
Kelly’s last year with Ringling Bros. was 1955. He was mascot for the Brooklyn Dodgers for a year. He visited his hometown of Houston, Missouri, for the Old Settlers Reunion in 1956 and again in 1975.
Then it was television appearances and shows in nightclubs. He played amusement parks on both coasts. Through the 1960s, he performed in clubs at Lake Tahoe with many celebrities. Red Skelton was a close friend and collaborator.
In 1967, he was invited to Sedan for the opening of the Emmett Kelly museum. After months of planning, a schedule change made him miss the June 23 opening. Instead, he rescheduled for September. He toured the museum, reminisced about life as a little boy and visited the school to perform classic routines and draw sketches as he spoke.
He was Carol Burnett’s guest on several programs in the 1970s. Despite the decline of circuses, television made him a household name as did sponsorships for companies such as AT&T.
On March 28, 1979, while taking out the trash at his home in Sarasota, Kelly had a heart attack that led to his death. He was 80.
Tributes praised Kelly and his tramp clown. But Kelly said it best by describing Weary Willie’s popularity: “By laughing at me, the audience really laughs at themselves and realizing they have done this, gives them sort of a spiritual second wind for going back into the battles of life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.