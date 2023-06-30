Today, highways and interstates are taken for granted. Distance traveled is measured in minutes, not miles.
Trails not much more than wagon ruts were common as immigrants moved west to settle in new states and territories. Roads were few and far between. To safeguard immigrants and separate them from tribal communities, the U.S. government authorized the creation of a series of forts and military roads on the western frontier. One of these was the Fort Scott Military Road, which became a vital link for immigrants and Union troops during the Civil War.
After Missouri became a state in 1821, there were no more admissions until Arkansas in 1836. That did not mean the territories west of Missouri were without settlers. A significant number of settlers arrived after 1830 when Congress passed the Indian Removal Act, which made it federal policy to remove tribes east of the Mississippi to the western territories. By 1835, an estimated 30,000 members of the Creek, Shawnee, Choctaw and Cherokee nations were removed to the west of Missouri and Arkansas.
They were not the only settlers along the western frontier. European immigrants were headed west too. In an attempt to keep the peace and regulate interactions between the groups, Congress passed the Intercourse Act of 1834. Strict regulations on relations between the tribes and white settlements were stipulated. However, that required enforcement in order to work. The U.S. Army was given that job.
At the time, there were only three forts along the western frontier — from north to south, forts Leavenworth, Gibson and Towson, each widely separated from the others. Fears of raids by Plains tribes on the resettled tribes and white settlers as well as keeping the tribes and whites separated meant the few soldiers stationed at those forts were unequal to the task. In 1835, Congress concluded the forts were necessary for frontier peace and safety. The War Department decided a road connecting the forts would increase their effective reach.
Military road approved
Congress relocated Fort Gibson in Indian Territory in 1836. Next, it approved money for a road connecting Fort Snelling in Wisconsin Territory — now Minnesota — to Fort Leavenworth to Fort Gibson to Fort Towson, near the Red River. Delays due to boundary questions held up surveyors for a year. Brig. Gen. Henry Atkinson, one of the road commissioners, initially recommended it be divided into two parts. But in practice it was divided into three.
The middle section from Fort Leavenworth to Fort Gibson was surveyed by civil engineer Charles Dimmock in 1837. He and an assistant with a troop of dragoons started at Fort Coffee on the Arkansas River and proceeded north on Sept. 27. Twelve days later, on Oct. 8, they arrived at Fort Leavenworth. They marked the 286-mile route “by blazing timber in the wooded sections and erecting mounds at mile intervals in the prairie country.” The route ran within 3 miles of the Arkansas border in places and within yards of the Missouri border in others. He noted permanent ferries were necessary on the Spring, Marais des Cygne and Kansas rivers. Otherwise, timbered bridges could span smaller rivers.
The Panic of 1837 and Indian conflicts in Florida and the old Northwest diverted attention of the War Department from construction on the frontier. Troop levels at each of the three forts averaged about 400 officers and troops, hardly forces to be reckoned with. Not until 1839 did work on the section from Fort Leavenworth to Marais des Cygne begin. It was completed quickly as it required no construction other than marking the route. The segment to the Spring River was completed in 1840. The last segment to Fort Gibson was completed in 1845. The total cost of the middle section was $85,876.27.
Dimmock had recommended two places for intermediate forts. One along the Spring River and another along the Marais des Cygne. Both had stone, timber, water and mill sites available. The one along the Spring River would have been located near Lowell, Kansas. However, John Rogers, the landowner, demanded what was considered an exorbitant price of $1,000 an acre. So the commissioners selected a point where the road crossed the Marmaton River and established Camp Scott, named for Gen. Winfield Scott, on April 9, 1842.
Fort Scott military road
Dragoons at the camp were responsible for building the camp and for maintaining the bridges along the road. When spring floods washed out bridges in 1843, including a 275-foot bridge over Sugar Creek north of Fort Scott, the commander reported the damage.
He wrote, “This road is highly important as a military communication; and, being the only direct route from the northwestern part of Missouri and Iowa to Arkansas and Texas, it has been much traveled. I recommend that the bridges be replaced, and repaired by the labor of troops, so soon as a sufficient force can be spared for that purpose. If the troops perform the work, no appropriation will be required as the the tools and means of transportation at the frontier posts can be used.”
Besides troops using the road, it became the route for settlers moving into Kansas and on to Texas, for missionaries going south to tribal missions and for land speculators. Heavy freight wagons traversed the road drawn by oxen, draft horses and mules, while smaller wagons were pulled by lightweight horses, which could also be ridden.
When the Mexican War began in 1846, construction on the fort halted. In 1847, the infantry and dragoons at Fort Scott were sent south to fight in the war. Some went west to New Mexico, and others went with Gens. Zachary Taylor and Scott to the Mexican campaigns. After the war, the army abandoned the fort in 1853, and the road became known as the “Old Post Road.” It was declared to be a territorial road by the first Kansas Territorial Legislature in 1855.
However, after the Kansas-Nebraska Act of 1854 passed, bloody fights broke out between pro- and anti-slavery factions all along the Missouri-Kansas border. Troops periodically were called down the post road to quell conflicts, though they were not permanently stationed in Fort Scott.
The Old Post Road’s importance was renewed when open war broke out in 1861. Once more Union troops took the road into Fort Scott and made it a Union depot in 1862. It connected with the east road through Nevada over to the Union stronghold of Springfield. Union forays into Jasper County in pursuit of Confederate and guerrilla forces made use of the road.
For refugees fleeing the guerrilla warfare in Southwest Missouri, the road was the fastest and safest route away from the fighting. For slaves escaping the conflict, it led to free states. It was the route for locals to market cattle, horses, grain, hay and produce to the army.
With the war’s end, Fort Scott was once more abandoned in 1865. The Old Post Road continued in use, though now the new railroad was working its way south to the border of Indian Territory. Soldiers were sent back down the road to Fort Scott for three years to guard the railroad.
But the Old Post Road began to fade into the background as towns rebuilt, absorbing it into new roads. Other parts were just abandoned. In 1917, a Kansas legislator tried to have the Legislature mark the route, but that failed. The once-vital road was forgotten. U.S. 69 roughly follows its general route.
For decades, it had been as congested as a modern highway. One historian recalled the long supply trains. “How long were they? If you stood by this road it’d take a single train six hours to pass you by. That long.”
