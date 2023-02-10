Unconventional is a word common in contemporary society. But there have always been those who went counter to prevailing culture.
In the 1880s, George H. Walser was one who had the finances to put his ideas into practice by founding Liberal, Missouri. He wanted a town without saloons or churches, a freethinker’s utopia.
George H. Walser was born May 26, 1834, to Mark and Sarah Walser in Aurora, Indiana. He was the youngest of five children. His family’s early history is unavailable. George first appears in Illinois studying law. He was admitted to the bar and practiced in Middleport, Illinois, in 1856, the same year he married his first wife, Harriet.
He enlisted in the Union Army on June 13, 1861. The next day he received a commission as captain of Company 1 of the 20th Regiment Illinois Infantry. The army was not for him. He resigned within three months. He claimed ill health and a month later asked that his resignation be rescinded. His commanding officer wrote “that best interests of the regiment require that his resignation be approved and accepted.”
He had lived in Paris, Illinois, among a colony of freethinkers during the war. He favored the writings of atheist Robert Ingersoll and wanted to establish a freethinking town.
In October 1864, he reenlisted as a captain serving with Company 1, 43 Regiment Missouri Infantry, and was assigned as assistant provost marshal for the Northern District of Missouri. That lasted until May 5, 1865, when he was dishonorably discharged for malfeasance in office.
Founds Liberal
Walser and his wife moved to Lamar in Barton County the next year. Walser was a shrewd operator. He was appointed county superintendent of schools in 1866 and elected prosecuting attorney. Then in 1868, he was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives and served two terms. He was a celebrated trial lawyer.
During this time, he bought “swamp land” on the west side of the county, “paying as low as 12½ cents an acre for some of it.” “Swamp land” was the term unscrupulous developers gave to government land they traversed while sitting in a boat in a wagon. They then swore they crossed the land in a boat — therefore, swamp land. He eventually controlled approximately 2,000 acres. Part of his holdings included the junction of the Missouri Pacific and the Frisco railroads in western Barton County.
Walser decided that was the place for his new town of Liberal, a haven for atheists and freethinkers. He famously said it would not have God, hell, churches or saloons. He advertised in the U.S. and Europe for freethinking settlers for “the town of Liberal, where we could enjoy the full benefits of free American citizens without having some self-appointed bigot dictate to us what we should think, speak, write, print or send through the mails.” The railroads made that possible. The town was platted and founded in 1880 with “eight city blocks, twenty-five business lots, fifty-seven residential lots, and a city park.”
He set up a school system of his own making free of Christian influences. On Sundays, an instructional discussion service was held with readings from atheists and agnostics followed by lively debates. He created the Free Thought University with a faculty of seven teachers, published a newspaper, The Liberal, and built the National Hotel all the while practicing law. The town’s population reached 500.
Despite his best efforts Christians moved into the community. A Methodist minister tried to set up a church, but was intimidated to the point that he moved out of the city limits, and then built and founded a Christian community named Pedro. Residents of the rival towns glared at each other across their borders. In 1883, Walser tried to put up a barbed wire fence to isolate Pedro but when Missouri Pacific officials learned of it, they said they would move the train depot if he completed the fence. He stopped.
Convert to spiritualism
While in Clinton, Missouri, on business, Walser saw the ghost of his father during a séance. He converted to spiritualism on the spot. Upon his return, he tried to convert his freethinking cohorts but without much success. To spite them, he took a two-pronged approach. He would foreclose on those who opposed him but still owed on their mortgages. Then, he sold the town hall to the Methodists out from under the freethinkers.
One famous medium, J.B. Bouton, was already a resident. In 1887, he conducted “cabinet” sessions where a ghost of a departed loved one would appear. He had a fine operation going until one evening during a séance after the ghost had appeared, his house caught fire. Atop the house were two men dressed as ghosts who had hid in the attic as part of the routine. Not the least nonplussed, Bouton said he only wanted to comfort despairing persons with hope. And, ever able to turn a buck, published a 25-cent pamphlet describing his methods and life in Liberal titled “Two Years Among the Spirits in the Godless Town of Liberal.”
Walser did not lose faith but built Catalpa Park with a “Celestial Dome” that could seat 800 people. A number of cottages were set among the trees for spiritualists. The work was said to have cost $40,000. In 1892, he invited spiritualists from around the country to conduct an annual two-week encampment. Much like a Chautauqua, visiting mediums gave lectures, conducted séances, gave private readings and counseled clients.
In 1895, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch sent drama editor C.E. Chapin to visit Walser’s encampment. In a full page exposé, he described individual mediums and their routines even as he accepted Walser’s hospitality of a room in his comfortable home. Walser was proud to host newspaperman Chapin, but the mediums were not so friendly. He concluded, “People come here to be humbugged and to pry into the supernatural. They are tired of the old-fashioned religion. ... They have grown restless as they near the grave and they want to penetrate the mysteries of the great beyond. In their eagerness, they greedily swallow the veriest nonsense and look with awe on the shallow trickery practiced by charlatans.”
Walser had divorced his second wife, Hannah, in 1895. That year, he married his third wife, Alice Newman, who was a medium. The town suffered a disastrous fire on Nov. 4, 1897, that destroyed nine businesses on the west side of Main Street.
End of life
By the turn of the century, the lure of spiritualism was waning. Encampments ended in 1899. Alice grew depressed and took a fatal dose of poison in July 1902. Walser’s enchantment with spiritualism died along with her.
He married Esther Jamieson in October 1902. She cared for him for the next eight years as his health declined. The town slowly lost its unique appeal and became a farm town. In the end, he returned to the fold writing, “The Life and Teachings of Jesus,” and quietly espoused a more conventional faith.
In 1907, his home burned. He built a new stone house in 1910, but only lived in the home for a few months before his death on May 1, 1910.
One of the unusual features of Liberal was the circular cemetery. Walser had planned to be buried in the center so if there was a resurrection, he wanted others to see him first. But Esther had him buried in a mausoleum in Lake Cemetery in Lamar.
Walser’s utopia for atheists, freethinkers and spiritualists never did materialize despite all his financial support. Liberal joined the list of failed utopian communities when its founder recanted its founding principles.
What continued is a longtime farming community, which had a population of 629 in 2020.
