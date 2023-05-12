Many state legislators maintain dual careers once they enter office. Southeast Kansas was represented by a legislator who was an author before his election; one known for writing romance novels.
“Sam” Roper certainly broke the stereotype of romance novel authors. He even adopted a pen name of "Samantha," which immediately made his romance novels marketable books to a female audience.
Lester Virgil Valentine Roper was born June 19, 1931 to Lester Virgil Valentine “Samp” Roper Sr. and Clara Evans Roper in Girard, Kansas. He was the second of four siblings.
His father had been a coal miner and a circus wrestler who performed under the name “Young Samson.” As a youngster, Roper Jr. gained the nickname “Little Sam.” It stuck with him throughout his life. His work life started at age 6 when he helped out at his father's welding shop in Girard.
Upon graduation from Girard High School he enlisted in the U.S. Navy working as an electrician during the Korean War. His stint in the Navy was cut short when he broke his back while serving in Alaska.
In the meantime, he held any number of jobs. He hitchhiked across the western U.S. He went to school to become a barber and opened his own shop. He even worked as a salesman selling Fuller Brushes door-to-door. At other times he worked as a teacher, mechanic, auctioneer, plumber, theater projectionist, munitions plant worker and leather worker.
Creative writer
It was while he was in Arizona, he met and married Kathleen “Kim” King in 1957 in Williams, Arizona. The couple had two children, a boy and a girl.
When he was 30 and working as a barber, he went back to school at Arizona State University at Tempe to take a communications class. Always a little rough around the edges, when time came for an end-of-class paper, Roper wrote one titled “Baseball, Football or Sex Our National Pastime?”
He learned the day before the final exam that he wasn't expected to take it. The instructor informed him that he already had an A. That launched him into creative writing.
He returned to Kansas and completed a bachelor's degree in journalism at Kansas State Teachers College of Pittsburg. He attended graduate school at the University of Oklahoma where he majored in creative writing, though he didn't take a degree. The degree program required a thesis. Roper wrote two 50,000-word novels in a single semester. One was an unnamed western.
The other became “Rampage.” Said Roper in a 1990 interview, “I got mad at the Green Berets and the Ku Klux Klan, all in one week.”
“So he wrote a novel about a Green Beret who goes bonkers and attacks the Klan in a small Alabama town.” He noted the concept had been adapted into at least three movies after “Rampage” was published. However, the university would not accept either as a thesis, so he left the program.
For seven years he tried to sell “Rampage” and other novels himself but gained nothing but rejection slips. “I papered a 10 x 12 wall with rejection slips, then I realized how childish that was and tore it down. A rejection slip is one person's opinion.”
His wife, Kathleen, kept encouraging him to write as she taught school. Said he, “If it weren't for them (his wife and a neighbor), I'd be working as a barber.”
In 1972, he decided he needed an agent. Typically unconventional, he wrote a letter to an agent in New York describing his life story, not saying anything about his writing skill. The agent replied, he would take a look at his work.
In 32 days after he sent “Rampage” and the western to the agent, he received a reply. The western was unusable. But “Rampage” would work as an action novel. It became his first sale.
He published suspense novels under titles “Renegade,” “Overlord” about coal mining in Southeast Kansas as a man brings in the first steam shovels to strip mine coal, “The Reunion” and “Hookers Don't Go to Heaven.” The latter is about “a detective who crosses the mob and ends up in Las Vegas with a young woman who probably won't go to heaven.” Suspense novels were his favorite genre though he wrote westerns as well. Titles “The Emerald Chicks,” “The Red Horse Caper” and “Death — as in Matador” were all printed in paperback by Dell Books.
“Writing is the most frustrating, degrading way to earn a living and, given the choice, I wouldn't do anything else,” said Roper.
Writing romance
Roper was working away at his suspense novels in the middle 1970s when he was confronted with a challenge. His wife and her friends asked why not try a romance novel. He was not keen on the topic. Yet he finally gave in. “I did it more to shut them up than anything,” he said.
The genre was Regency romance, which is set in early 19th century England. The traditional style was to emphasize a beautiful, virginal heroine who faces a fate worse than death and is rescued by a handsome, noble stranger who sparks a smoldering love interest. Lingering glances where time stands still give way to passionate expressions of eternal love, though without any mention of sex. Said Roper, “In Regencies they have to be a virgin in the beginning and a virgin in the end.”
Roper decided to do his research. He read four romance novels, then went to work. His first manuscript became “The Lady Rothschild.” Yet he still faced an obstacle. At that time, publishers were reluctant to purchase romance novels written by men. So he tried another tack. He submitted “The Lady Rothschild” as the work of Samantha Lester and struck pay dirt.
Dell sold out of its 165,000-copy printing of “The Lady Rothschild.” With that Roper got down to business. He developed a routine whereby he could turn out a romance novel in 21 days on a word processor compared with three months on a typewriter.
“The Duke's Ward” and “The Brash American” followed in close succession. Samantha Lester became one of Dell's stable of romance authors. He said, “One (local) druggist refused to sell them. They banned my romances. It sure made them sell.”
While he was writing novels, he decided to run for the Kansas House in 1982. He won the seat, which he kept until 1991 when he resigned. Regarded as a plain-spoken maverick by some in the Legislature, he focused on working for his constituents. All the time he was a legislator he did not finish a novel. In 1990, he said he lost his publishing agent and it would have to take two years to hunt a new one once he resumed writing full time.
After he stepped away from the Legislature in 1991, he started working on a new novel, an action thriller, “For the Good of the People and Other Fantasies,” which concerned some statehouse, though he never said which one.
He continued to live in Girard until his death on June 12, 1998 at age 66.
Roper never saw himself as a “great writer” as that would have required him “to get serious about it.” He recalled talking to Miss Mildred Heller, his old English teacher, and asked “her if she would have ever dreamed I'd be a novelist someday.
“She looked at me a minute, then looked out the window and started talking about the weather.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.