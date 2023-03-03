Historic buildings can range from the grandiose to the mundane. The Cave Spring schoolhouse falls on the humble side of that scale. Yet it survived the Civil War, has stood for more than 180 years, and served in multiple ways for residents and Jasper County.
Cave Spring is located on the eastern side of Jasper County about 41/2 miles northeast of Sarcoxie. The location has a spring that flows from a cave at the base of a hill. According to historian Joel Livingston, in the 1830s settler families would camp in the valley while heads of household would go west to seek homesteads. William and Eliza Duncan were first to make Cave Spring their home in 1833. His father, Moses, a Revolutionary War veteran, accompanied them as did other family members.
The only settlement in the area was Sarcoxie, founded by Thackery Vivion, two years before.
William Duncan was a capable man. He opened a general store, blacksmith shop, brick kiln and a tanyard. He started and taught in a subscription school called the Cave Springs Academy. His partnership, Duncan & Cabaniss, operated the Cave Spring concerns and a sawmill on Spring River. Then they expanded their reach into mining ventures in Minersville (Oronogo) in the 1850s.
He was a Methodist lay preacher for the Cave Spring congregation, which had been founded by the circuit rider, the Rev. Anthony Bewler. It was the first permanent Methodist church in the county.
His school began as a log building in 1838. That lasted for two years. In 1840, he donated the land and bricks from his brickyard to construct a new schoolhouse. It was located on the hill above the spring. The 24-by-40 foot building had walls three bricks thick. The single classroom was heated by a fireplace.
Civil War fort
While the western part of Jasper County tended to support the Confederate cause, the eastern portion had a number of Union families. As warfare raged between rival militias along with unaffiliated bushwhackers pillaging and burning homesteads across the county, the Sarcoxie and Cave Spring area became a refuge for Unionists.
In 1862, Capt. Green C. Stotts’ Co. C, 76th Enrolled Militia, USA, was stationed at Bowers Mill on the Jasper-Lawrence county line. His subordinate Capt. Henry Fisher, Co. G, was stationed at Cave Spring. The schoolhouse was their headquarters. It remained so for the rest of the war.
Loopholes were cut into the school’s brick walls for musket fire. Surrounding the school were “strong abatis of felled trees with sharpened branches pointing outward (that) prevented any sudden charge of mounted men.” The steady supply of water, a group of Union supporters and the sturdy schoolhouse made it a desirable site for the Union garrison.
Sarcoxie and Carthage suffered raids and extensive damage through the war. The courthouse in Carthage had burned. However, by the war’s end, Cave Spring schoolhouse was still standing despite the damage done by the loopholes dug in the walls.
In 1865, Missouri Gov. Thomas C. Fletcher named Cave Spring as temporary county seat. On Oct. 10, the newly appointed county officers assembled at the school, assumed their respective offices and began the task of reorganizing the county. They appointed township and road district officers. Collection of payments due on the proverbial “swamp lands” to support the county school fund resumed.
Honest John Onstott trial
As the county courthouse, it was the site of the trial of John Onstott in 1865. In 1861, Onstott was one of three bondsmen entrusted with the county treasury of $250 in Missouri bank notes and $1,300 in gold. The county treasurer was killed the day after the transfer. Then before fleeing the county, the bondsman with the funds, gave them to Onstott for safe keeping. He buried the notes in a glass candy jar. After a year he dug up the jar and discovered the notes much decayed. Militia raiders at his home stole the notes and some of his property.
In 1863, he showed his 12-year-old son the location of the buried gold in case he should die. Then he and later the family went to Dade County. His son had retrieved the gold and took it to his father. The family moved north to Pettis County until the war’s end.
Upon their return, the county was still disorganized, so he reburied the gold and waited. When the county court opened its session at Cave Spring, he and his son appeared to inform the officials he was returning the money. He presented the sack of gold. Officials wanted the $250 in bank notes replaced with U.S. dollars since the Missouri State Bank had failed. Onstott told them he would replace it with $250 of U.S. legal tender notes.
Then officials demanded Onstott pay interest on the money he had protected. Onstott became indignant. Telling them he would see them in court, he proceeded to retrieve the gold. Perceiving their blunder, they relented and Onstott gave them the gold. He sold his wagon and horses for the $250, which he paid the county. But then officials sued him for interest.
When it came to trial in Cave Spring, the suit was dismissed. It was said “Honest” John Onstott had been indicted for being an honest man.
Back to school
Onstott’s trial and others showed the school’s inadequacy as the county courthouse. The county seat was moved back to Carthage on Sept. 24, 1866. The schoolhouse languished for the next nine years until the county superintendent reported that it must be replaced. The district decided to rebuild the school using the existing bricks. It is thought builder William Duncan worked on the rebuilding project, removed the fireplace and added heating stoves. Some repairs took place in 1937 when the large front porch was added. The Jasper County Health Department outlined deficiencies that were fixed in the 1940s.
The school operated under the county superintendent with a local school board. One teacher taught grades 1-8 in one room, smaller desks in front and larger ones in back. Students regularly participated in the annual Rural School Fair held in Sarcoxie. Sixteen rural schools competed in athletics, displays and scholastic competitions. The building also served as a polling place, meeting hall and funeral parlor.
By the middle 1960s, reorganization of rural schools in Missouri was in full stride. Cave Spring and La Russell were joined to Sarcoxie’s district in 1966. To save the building, the Eastern Jasper County Historical Sites Association was formed in 1967. Through the work of original heirs of the property and the Sarcoxie School District, it was transferred to the association on Oct. 18, 1967. For the next 35 years, fundraisers supplied the volunteers who tried to maintain the building.
In 2005, it was nominated as an endangered Missouri historic property. That inspired the Pat and Carolyn Phelps Foundation to donate $50,000, which along with $4,000 from the association, was used to rehabilitate the school. Its restoration as a historic site was celebrated in a ceremony on Oct. 6, 2007.
For 183 years the Cave Spring school has served in war and peace, seen dramatic trials and children’s lessons, heard sermons and funerals, endearing it to local residents, who worked for 40 years to make it into a historical site that gives a glimpse into Jasper County’s past.
