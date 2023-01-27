Hobbies often occupy spare moments in a person’s life. For John Allen, model railroading became more than a hobby. It grew into a full-time labor of love, so much so that he pioneered a new vision of what was possible for serious model railroad hobbyists.
John Whitby Allen was born to Austin and Belle (Taylor) Allen on July 3, 1913, in Joplin. John was the youngest of three children. His father, Austin Allen, was a prominent architect in the Tri-State District. He died of typhoid fever in 1917 at age 36. John’s mother, Belle, died of influenza in 1921 at age 33.
John stayed with relatives in Joplin before going to school in Minnesota. While at school, he contracted rheumatic fever. His doctor advised a warmer climate. He went to live with his aunt and uncle in California where he completed high school. However, rheumatic fever left him with a weakened heart.
Becomes a photographer
Allen enrolled in UCLA to study economics. In 1934, he and brother Andrew visited the World’s Fair in Chicago. He was impressed by a large model railroad layout in the Travel and Transport Building. It was one of the fair’s most popular exhibits. Upon returning to Los Angeles, he changed his major. He became an art major with emphasis in photography.
After graduation, he worked as a photographer taking photos for oil company billboards. He was a perfectionist. One friend remembered that he spent two days preparing for a shot, “checking the sun, the clouds and the scene. Nothing in the photo could be allowed to distract the viewer from the main effect.” It was a skill he would later use to great effect recording his model railroad.
He was left an inheritance when his paternal grandfather died in 1935. His grandfather had been a prominent mine operator in the Tri-State District. Investing the money later provided him freedom to pursue his interests without a daily job.
Allen had a second encounter with model railroads when he visited an uncle in Oakland, California, who owned one. It sparked a growing interest in the hobby. With the advent of World War II, though limited by his heart condition, Allen offered his services as a photo analyst. He had moved to Monterey, California, where his brother was stationed at Fort Ord. He operated a photography shop.
Builds model railroad
Near the end of the war, he became seriously interested in model railroads, though the war effort had restricted hobby supplies. His investments had matured to the extent that he sold his business in 1946. He was free to pursue his hobby full-time.
Without hobby supplies, Allen used his own materials for buildings, bridges and vegetation. He made humans to inhabit the stations and loading platforms. He used wire twisted into a general shape then dipped it in beeswax multiple times. The figure was then carved into the desired form before he painted the clothing and hair.
As he worked, he experimented taking photos of the dioramas. His commercial experience gave him the tools such as forced perspective and directed lighting that made his photographs very realistic. He wrote an article for the July 1946 issue of Model Railroader on taking realistic photos. Lighting was especially important.
He already had begun his own 45-inch-by-80-inch layout. The layout had its own railroad, which he named the Gorre & Daphetid. (Pronounced “Gory & Defeated,” the joke grew old quickly.) The GD had a station, engines and box cars.
In the 1940s, the Model Railroader had a national contest for the best structure built that year. Allen entered a two-stall engine house in 1948. A weathered open-ended building, he decorated it with “pigeons and their evidences on ridge the roof.” Its realism was a departure from previous styles, and it won. It marked a change toward realism that Allen and a few others had begun introducing into what had been a very staid style of models.
New home and model
Allen’s railroad layout continued to grow through the 1940s and into the 1950s. But he had more ideas and scenes he wanted to add. In 1953, he realized it had outgrown his house. At first he decided to sell the house and model, but had no takers. He dismantled the model. Gave some parts to other railroader friends and kept the original 4-foot-by-7-foot frame for himself.
He purchased a house nearby along a hillside with an unfinished cellar. He had the cellar dug out, creating a basement that would house his new Gorre & Daphetid layout. His plan was of a 6.7 scale mile main line with three major points. “Most of it was wrapped along the outer walls of the room, looping back where space permitted.”
He included a mountain scene, a river, port, logging and mine district. Friends helped him, constructing the mountain scenes made of newspaper coated with plaster. The walls were painted with clouds and sky. People going about their daily chores dotted the landscape and stations. A canyon called the Great Divide separated the looping tracks.
As the layout took shape, it resembled a 1920s railroad. It featured buildings suitable for each destination. An operational turntable gave access to 18 parked engines or rolling stock. Besides the rolling stock, Allen included a whimsical addition named Emma. Emma was a stegosaurus he had picked up in Chicago in 1952. He added her to the GD locomotive roster to move engines and cars as needed. She was #13.
A highlight of his work was the number of trestles and bridges that connected different levels of track and spanned deep ravines. Photos of them were shot at specific angles to make the most realistic image. He would not allow them to be photographed in a way that distorted his preferred view.
Another trick of the trade was the inclusion of mirrors to lend a 3D look to a shot. In photos, they added depth to an otherwise small portion of the model.
Over 19 years he labored, adding to, changing and photographing the layout. Meanwhile, he carried on an extensive correspondence with railroaders who asked about technical problems. He was always ready to talk railroads. Despite his fame within the model railroading community he was modest man.
In 1972, he was nearing completion of his model. But his heart had been giving him problems. He had talked with a friend about what to do with his model. He had a fatal heart attack on Jan. 6, 1973, at age 59. He left no will.
Ten days later, friends gathered at his home for an operating session and to talk about fulfilling his wishes. Allen had always kept the house cool. Upon leaving someone set the furnace at 65 degrees. The seldom used furnace was covered with tar paper, which later ignited. Firefighters saved the house but the first floor collapsed into the basement destroying the layout. It could not be salvaged. Some few items were rescued such as Emma. Photos are all that remain of his labor of love.
In the 50 years since his death, model railroading has moved on as technology opened new vistas. But John Allen’s dedication to constant improvements to his vision for the possibilities for model railroads were an inspiration to generations of hobbyists across the nation and the world.
