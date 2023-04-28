Dinosaurs can easily command an audience via television and movies. The fascination with monstrous, extinct animals was fanned in the late 19th Century by competition between museums and paleontologists, sometimes called the Bone Wars.
Paleontologist Elmer Riggs was one of those competitors whose discovery of brachiosaurus altithorax, commonly known as the brontosaurus, polished the reputation of the Field Museum in Chicago in 1900.
Elmer Samuel Riggs was born in Trafalgar, Indiana, to Harvey and Ann Jane Riggs on Jan. 23, 1869. He was the youngest of five siblings. When he was a year old, his family moved to rural Miami County, Kansas, south of Kansas City. Then the family moved once more to Cherryvale. His older brother went to the University of Kansas.
When he was 19, his mother encouraged him to follow his brother’s footsteps. He developed an interest in geology and fossils studying with the paleontologist Samuel Williston.
As a former student of Othniel Marsh, Williston had participated in the celebrated Bone Wars between rivals Marsh and Edward Cope.
Among the well-known dinosaurs discovered were the Stegosaurus, Triceratops and Allosaurus. The feud between the two was so serious that Williston left Marsh’s employ to teach at the University of Kansas.
Fossil hunter
Riggs entered the university in the last stages of the Bone Wars. Under Williston he traveled to the Badlands of South Dakota to collect fossils. The expedition settled his desire to become a paleontologist studying prehistoric mammals. He took bachelor and masters degrees from Kansas in 1896. He took part in an expedition of the American Museum of Natural History, which led to a fellowship at Princeton. But the expenses of graduate school proved daunting.
The Field Columbian Museum, backed by a group of wealthy Chicagoans led by Marshall Field, was trying to build its reputation, which meant having dinosaurs to exhibit. Riggs was hired in 1898 as the museum’s paleontologist for the purpose of finding dinosaurs.
His first field work was in South Dakota and Nebraska. His attention to detail in the field proved his worth. In 1899, he and assistant H. William Menke did field work in Wyoming.
tovosaurus
Their work uncovered a large, carnivorous theropod named Tovosaurus from the Jurassic period. They sent the fossil to the Field Museum, where it stayed safely stored until rediscovery in 2010.
The next year a Colorado dentist, Dr. S.M. Bradbury, suggested he check Western Colorado’s Morrison Formation for new fossils. He and Menke went to Grand Valley, near Grand Junction, Colorado, on the tip. They struck pay dirt with fossils of brachiosaurus and in 1900 Menke found a partial skeleton of a new sauropod. The strange thing about the new sauropod was that its front legs were longer than its rear legs.
The back half of the specimen was well preserved. The bones were shipped back to Chicago where Riggs described it as apatosaurus, popularly known as brontosaurus. He contended the behemoth lived on the land, not as an aquatic dinosaur.
However, the Field Museum’s competitors, the American Natural History Museum and the Carnegie Museum, had completed skeletons of a brontosaurus and diplodocus on display. The Field had just half an apatosaurus.
Riggs and Menke lobbied the museum’s directors for money for more expeditions to fill out their work. But the directors were uninterested. Riggs had mounted the partial skeleton for display in 1908. Yet it gained no notice from the directors. After 1910, despite receiving no funds for expeditions, Riggs stayed on with a meager salary.
Riggs had married Helen Moser in 1901. The couple had two sons but Helen died during a surgical operation in 1906. With his limited finances, Riggs sent his sons to live with his brother Robert’s family. He married once more in 1913 to Frances Smith.
South American expeditions
After enduring 10 years without research funding, the museum had a cash infusion from Marshall Field’s grandson, Marshal Field III, in the early 1920s. It opened the way for Riggs to conduct expeditions into Argentina and Bolivia and Alberta, Canada.
In 1922, Riggs prepared for a five-year expedition in South America. He was not limited to dinosaurs as before. In newspaper articles, he described the equipment needed. A motor truck and a canvas motor boat were prepared to be supplemented with saddle and pack animals. “By these methods it is expected that the most inaccessible regions may be reached.” Riggs had old school ideas about maintaining formal dress. Photos show him in a suit and tie on site or on horseback.
The plan was to go south of Buenos Aires along the coast to the Straits of Magellan, then turn north along the Andes to Bolivia. He took along three assistants. Newspaper accounts included discussion of his research hopes along with some hyperbolic additions. According to an Englishman, there was evidence of an aquatic, long-necked saurian living in Lake Esquel in Patagonia. Riggs didn’t comment on that.
‘Nature’s little jokes’In fact, as the expedition crossed Argentina, another explorer claimed to have found a sandstone human skull in Argentina, which he proudly proclaimed to newspapers that Riggs had authenticated. When contacted, Riggs replied, “that, as a fossil, is certainly a piece of bunk. ... It is only one of nature’s little jokes.”
The expedition, which lasted 28 months, sent back 800 fossils of about 100 species of animals found in deposits in Bolivia and Argentina. It included shell-backed glyptodons, ground sloths, toxodons similar in shape to rhinos, as well as thigh bones from sauropods as large or larger than the 1901 discovery. They also found bones of a large, flightless predatory bird named phorusrhacus or terror bird.
Their methods were blunt at times. One “huge glyptodont that they took down off a cliff. They lowered that into the water onto a raft. Then they swam that raft for a mile or two to where they could transfer it to a boat,” remembered retired paleontologist William Turnbull. They endured summer heat and winter cold in “the wilderness with pack animals, living for weeks out of a tent, hunting deer for dinner, climbing mountains in search of fossil beds, dynamiting cliffs to reach the fossils and making crates to carry them home.”
His last expedition took place in 1931. The wealth of specimens from Riggs’ expeditions was enough to keep him occupied until he retired in 1942. Even then, many specimens were kept in storage for decades before they could be examined and field jackets removed. One small Gorgosaurus, a relative of T. rex, found in Alberta, Canada, in 1922 was not cleaned up by curators until 1999.
Riggs retired to Lawrence, Kansas, where he gave lectures on paleontology and revised articles. His wife Frances died in 1945. He donated his research papers to his alma mater in 1960. He moved to Sedan, Kansas where he spent his last years. He died in 1963 at age 94.
The half skeleton of the apatosaurus reconstructed in 1908 stood incomplete due to Stanley Field’s insistence on displaying “the real thing.” That is, until 1950. Field happened to be in the hall when “a woman and her child entered and the woman said, ‘Well, which way is front.’” He heard that and allowed the staff to complete the exhibit with the shoulders and neck the museum had obtained from an excavation in Utah.
To make room in the museum for Sue the T. rex, a resin replica of Rigg’s brachiosaurus was moved to Terminal 1 in Concourse B at O’Hare airport in Chicago in 1993. A bronze replica stands outside the Field Museum. Both are testimony to Riggs’ unflagging dedication.
