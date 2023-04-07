In the years after the Civil War, as the nation began industrializing, farmers often thought they were left behind and run roughshod over by bankers and railroads. Kansas was a hotbed for political activists — populists, who spoke out for farmers and against monopolies.
One of the most eloquent advocates was Mary Lease, who traveled the countryside giving voice to concerns of farmers and notice to financiers that change was coming.
Mary Elizabeth Clyens was born to Joseph and Elizabeth Clyens on Sept. 11, 1850, in Ridgeway, Pennsylvania. Joseph Clyens had been a successful farmer in Ireland until the Potato Famine in the 1840s. Clyens had tried to organize farmers against the British, which led him to be labeled a traitor. He and his family fled Ireland to the U.S., settling in Pennsylvania.
The family struggled to make their farm pay. When the Civil War started, Joseph and his two grown sons accepted substitute enlistments in the Union army for $300 each. The $900 supported the family when the three men entered the war. The sons died in battles at Fredericksburg and Lookout Mountain. Joseph Clyens was captured and died of starvation at the infamous Andersonville prison. For Mary Elizabeth, that led to a lifelong hatred of the Democrats who led the South.
She was sent to St. Elizabeth’s Boarding Academy in Allegheny, Pennsylvania. She was an excellent student having studied arts, literature and languages. Upon graduation at 15, she taught school at Ceres, New York.
Move to Kansas
Kansas had become a state in 1861. After the Civil War, news of the state as a place where new towns and opportunities for women were springing up daily inspired Mary to apply for a teaching job at Osage Mission. She was accepted in 1870 for the Roman Catholic St. Ann’s Academy. She was 17 and independent. She taught for three years before meeting and marrying pharmacist Charles Lease in 1873. In spite of her prejudice against Democrats, she made an exception in the case of the quiet Democrat, 14 years her senior.
The couple had dreams of farming. They homesteaded land near Kingman, Kansas. Charles built a sod house. They lasted a year before giving up and moving to Dennison, Texas, where Charles worked as a pharmacist. As she became acquainted with the women of town, she took interest in the causes of suffrage and prohibition. The couple made another go at farming in 1883, again at Kingman with little success. They moved to Wichita the next year.
She was determined to become a lawyer. She read law while taking in washing and raising their three children. She passed the Kansas Bar Association exam in 1885 and on the same day took a case before a jury with an eloquence and force that surprised everyone.
That year she visited a “union labor convention” in Wichita and was asked to speak. She spoke for two hours to rousing cheers. Her ability to turn a phrase and speak from the heart without notes moved crowds.
Wrote political opponent and Emporia editor William Allen White, “she could recite the multiplication table and set a crowd hooting and harrahing at her will.”
Populist politician
Over the next five years she became more involved in Populist political activism. She struck a nerve when speaking out against high mortgage rates for farmers.
The Farmers Alliance had chapters in Kansas and Missouri. The Jasper County Farmers Alliance was an outgrowth of the Patrons of Husbandry, also known as the Grangers. It had been active in the 1870s with 17 granges throughout the county.
An 1873 Great Harvest Home celebration drew hundreds of Grangers and families to Carthage. A 2-mile procession of wagons demonstrated their strength. Speeches were peppered with slogans heard in Populist conventions 20 years later: Monopolies render competition impossible; We foot the bills; Down with monopolies; We feed the world. While the Grangers showed strength in 1873, they were soon overshadowed by the county’s mining boom.
Their cause was taken up in the 1890s by the Farmers Alliance. In 1891, the alliance held a countywide picnic on Aug. 9 in a grove south of Carl Junction. According to historian Joel Livingston, it was “a monster affair.” The guest speaker was Mary Elizabeth Lease, “the noted Populist orator of the Sunflower state.” She did not disappoint. Her style resembled an evangelical revivalist and often linked Jesus’ crucifixion with farmers’ indebtedness, foreshadowing William Jennings Bryan’s “Cross of Gold” speech in 1896.
Attributed to her was a slogan that emphasized the anger among farmers. Lease called for farmers to “raise less corn and more hell ... for the purpose of bringing to the attention of the lawmakers the condition of the farming and laboring classes.” Hearing a woman say “hell” in a public speech was shocking, but struck a chord in the ears of listeners.
Loved by her supporters, Lease was vilified in opposition newspapers in no uncertain terms. Called Mary “Yellin” Lease, her contralto voice was said to be “masculine” and she defied “the cult of true womanhood.” She was the “people’s party Amazon,” a “rabble-rousing female fanatic ... high priestess of the farmers.” One journalist called her “tall and raw-boned and as ugly as a mud hen,’” while another critic indicated that Lease had “a nose like an anteater, a voice like a cat fight and a face that is rank poison to the naked eye.”
William Allen White wrote, she was “sexless as a cyclone...She had no sex appeal — none!”
As Kansas Populists grew in strength, the Democrats began to adopt some Populist talking points.
Lease was against a merger with the Democrats. Populist Gov. Lorenzo Lewelling had been a third-party candidate elected with the support of Democrats. Lease had a major row with Lewelling in 1893. Their dispute split the Populists leading to defeat in the 1894 elections. She had alienated enough people that her political career was over by 1896.
Leaving Kansas
Her marriage to Charles ended in divorce in 1902. She left Kansas for New York working on lecture circuits in the East. Her son Charles Jr. managed her lecture career. She also wrote for Joseph Pulitzer’s New York World.
Surprisingly, a number of her issues were taken up by progressives in the Republican Party under President Theodore Roosevelt after the turn of the century. Direct election of senators, regulation of utilities and railroads, prohibition and women’s suffrage were all issues she had raised.
Her opinions were still sought out years later. In 1911 when asked if suffrage would lead to the elimination of men, she replied with characteristic vigor, “Women should have equal rights with men, but suffrage never will eliminate men. Such talk is all rubbish.”
She lived with her children out of the public eye for the rest of her life. She died in Callicoon, New York, in 1933 at age 83.
Her speeches crusading for farmers and workers seem prescient and would easily fit into today’s political commentary. Though famous for “raise less corn and more hell,” the following quote sums up the fervor of her Populist perspective. “Wall Street owns the country. It is no longer a government of the people, by the people, and for the people, but a government of Wall Street, by Wall Street and for Wall Street. ... Our laws are the output of a system which clothes rascals in robes and honesty in rags.”
