With today’s mass media and viral videos, superstars can be made in an instant and discarded just as quickly.
One of the first superstars to capture worldwide attention was aviator Charles Lindbergh. The young flier made history by flying nonstop from New York to Paris in 1927. It made him an instant hero to a world fascinated by aviation. Even brief appearances could still draw crowds in small towns as they did in Joplin in 1933.
The story of Charles Lindbergh could have come out of a Horatio Alger novel. Lindbergh was the son Charles August and Evangeline Lodge Lindbergh, born in 1902. His father was a congressman from Minnesota and his mother was a chemistry teacher. The couple separated in 1909, and young Charles was raised by his mother.
As a young man, he was fascinated by aviation. He had enrolled in the University of Wisconsin to study engineering but left school in his sophomore year to learn how to fly in 1920. Within two years, he was barnstorming — though not flying solo — or working as a mechanic in the Upper Midwest. He bought a surplus JN-4 “Jenny” Curtiss biplane for $500 in 1923. He flew his first solo in it. He gained the nickname “Daredevil Lindbergh” with his routines.
He joined the U.S. Army Air Service in 1924 with a year of military flight school. Upon graduation, he had a commission as second lieutenant but was put in the reserves because it was peacetime. He returned to civilian life, barnstorming, joined the Missouri National Guard and was hired as a airmail pilot out of St. Louis.
Spirit of St. Louis fame
In 1919, the Aero Club of America persuaded Raymond Orteig, a French hotelier in New York, to sponsor a $25,000 prize for the first solo flight from New York to Paris within the next five years. The prize went unclaimed though not without unsuccessful attempts. It was renewed in 1924. By this time Lindbergh and a group of St. Louis businessmen collaborated to raise the money for a plane and supplies. They purchased a single-seat, single-engine, high-wing monoplane, and named it The Spirit of St. Louis.
Lindbergh left Long Island, New York, early Friday morning, May 20, 1927. He flew nonstop for 33 1/2 hours to land in Paris’ Le Bourget Aerodrome at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21. His arrival was met with a crowd estimated at 150,000 that almost destroyed the plane and him in its enthusiasm. He became an instant worldwide hero.
Over the next two years he traveled across the U.S. An estimated 30 million Americans saw him through various venues, almost a quarter of the nation’s population. A 16-nation tour of Latin America gave him the opportunity to meet his future wife, Anne Morrow, daughter of the U.S. ambassador to Mexico. The couple were wed in 1929.
In the late ’20s and early ’30s, the couple were the face of aviation to the world. Promotional flights (Anne earned her own pilot’s license), goodwill tours and technical advice to aviation companies filled their time.
Their first child, Charles, was born in 1930. When he was 20 months old, disaster struck. The child was kidnapped. The public reeled in shock as if it had happened to their own families. The Lindberghs were besieged by well-wishers and the curious. The boy’s body was found about 10 weeks later. For a year, the couple lived in seclusion, though the public was never far away. Richard Hauptmann was eventually arrested for the crime two years later. He was convicted of kidnapping, murder and extortion in 1935 and assessed a death sentence.
Tour reaches Missouri
The glare of public attention was unrelenting the first year after the kidnapping. In 1933, the Lindberghs ventured out of their New Jersey home for a transcontinental tour for Trans World Airways. He was the company’s technical consultant. Lindbergh ostensibly was to inspect airport facilities for possible airline stops in cities from New Jersey to Los Angeles. However, their route was never specified. When asked by reporters their destinations, he would give a number of nearby cities and leave it at that.
By the time they reached Kansas City on April 23, they had settled on a routine. Their red-and-silver Lockheed Vega would land, they would greet reporters and TWA officers. Charles would walk through the airport facilities inspecting a hangar and whatever equipment was on hand, while Anne would make small talk deferring all destination questions to Charles. In Kansas City, a spontaneous crowd of 3,000 quickly swarmed around them as they prepared to leave on April 26. Charles said they were headed to Springfield; Joplin; Wichita, Kansas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Elk City, Oklahoma; and would overnight in Amarillo, Texas, but with no particular order. TWA officials called it a leisurely inspection tour.
They landed in Springfield in the early afternoon. Chamber of Commerce officers bolted down their lunch and rushed to greet them at the airport. “Lindbergh is coming!” was the cry across the city. As they stepped from the plane, the star-struck crowd pressed to touch him and greet them. “Everybody grinned because he was grinning.” Anne stood the whole time of their 40-minute visit. She returned a bouquet of roses, keeping only three, asking they be given to children in the hospital as she couldn’t carry a bouquet in the plane. “I mustn’t answer any questions,” she said. “I’d love to talk with you, but really I have nothing to say.”
Joplin was prepared to receive the couple, as Springfield was just a short hop away. A crowd of 5,000 was on hand for the expected 2 p.m. arrival. It waited, and it waited. The Lindberghs did not show up. Instead, at 3:15 p.m. they were told the couple had landed in Wichita. The disappointed crowd dwindled to 200 faithful, of whom half were women, sure the aviators would still make an appearance.
About 5:20 p.m., an eagle-eyed lookout in Joplin spotted the red and silver Vega in the distance. Lindbergh circled the field three times, each time a little lower. The third time, he looked the field over from about 100 feet off the ground, according to newspaper accounts. “Then, as “airport manager R.T. McCrum and Clyde Thomas of the chamber’s aviation committee signaled the line of the cross-field runway by swinging their arms, it came in from the southwest to settle down in a perfect three-point landing, stopping far down the field.”
They didn’t stay more than a few minutes. Anne was described as “his charming wife,” while Charles was said to be as reticent as ever. He did say they had an “unannounced destination.” Then they were back into the plane and taking off, flying southwest. At 6:18 p.m., they landed in Tulsa, where they spent the night.
From the faithful 200 in Joplin to the 3,000 who crowded around the couple in Springfield, the adulation the aviators inspired was reflected in local newspaper accounts. Said the News Leader and Press, “Springfield worshiped today at the shrine of a smiling, blond young god, Colonel Charles A. Lindbergh.” Anne was described as “much prettier than her pictures, very quiet and charming,” though she hardly spoke and would not be quoted. A veteran columnist summed it up, “I saw Lindbergh.”
