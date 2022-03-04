Tucked away in McDonald County is the little village of Splitlog. At first glance, it’s just another little rural crossroads. Yet it was named by and for Matthias Splitlog, a member of the Wyandotte tribe known for his enterprising vision with big plans for his town.
Matthias Splitlog was born to Thomas Matthias and Catherine (Jameson) Splitlog on the Wyandotte Reserve in Ontario, Canada, in 1812. Thomas was a member of the Wyandotte tribe and of French ancestry, while Catherine was of the Cayuga tribe. At age 3, his family moved from New York state to Ohio when the Cayugas were forced to leave New York.
They lived near Sandusky, Ohio, where he met Eliza Barnett. In 1843, they migrated to Kansas with more than 700 tribal members. The couple married in 1847, making him a member of the Wyandotte tribe. Their assigned territory on the Neosho River did not please tribal leaders, so the tribe purchased 39 sections of land at the confluence of the Missouri and Kansas rivers (what is now Kansas City, Kansas) from the Delaware tribe.
Matthias Splitlog, though not literate, was said to have spoken seven languages. He was noted for his mechanical ability and shrewd business acumen. He arrived in Kansas with 50 cents. He asked an older tribe member to loan him the price of an ax. With the ax he split cordwood to supply steamboats on the Missouri River. Paying back his lender, he proceeded to sell wood and timber. He built the first horse-powered grist mill in Kansas in Wyandotte in 1852 and operated a saw mill. Later his mills were water- or steam-powered.
An enterprising man, he constructed a steamboat powered by an engine of his own design. He was said to be the only one who could operate its controls. He transported troops from Kansas City to Lexington on the Missouri River during the Civil War. He and his boat were once captured by Confederates at Lexington. He escaped. The boat was returned but he never hauled troops again.
Move to Indian Territory
Tribal lands were not for sale in the early 1850s. The property attracted speculators who wanted to remove tribal membe from the desirable lands. In 1855, the Wyandottes signed a treaty making them citizens and ceding back lands at the fork of the Missouri and Kansas rivers. Splitlog had 288 acres that he slowly sold off in small parcels.
The property brought considerable wealth. For one sale, developers had set a time to meet in a Kansas City bank to buy a tract of land for $140,000. Splitlog arrived at the bank before the agreed-upon 10 o’clock hour. When the developers failed to appear, he left. He met them on the street but refused to go back to the bank, instead rescheduling for the same time the next day. The syndicate representatives arrived promptly only to learn Splitlog refused to sell for $140,000. Rather, the price had increased to $160,000 ($5 million in 2022 dollars) or nothing. Fearing rivals would jump at the chance, they quickly agreed upon the new price. It earned him the nickname “the Millionaire Indian.”
While Splitlog was wealthy, other members of the Wyandotte tribe were not so well off. Many had disposed of land or lost their Kansas holdings. Back when the tribe was in Ohio, it had given 40,000 acres of land to the Seneca. In gratitude, they promised to help should misfortune ever befall their benefactors.
In 1857, the Seneca made good on the old promise and gave a strip of land on the north side of their reservation in Indian Territory to the Wyandottes. Many made the journey south under the leadership of Matthew Mudeater.
Splitlog’s friends encouraged him to join them. By 1874, he had sold his home at last and moved near the Cowskin and Grand rivers. On land with a large spring, he founded Cayuga Springs. There, he built a sawmill and a grist mill. He established a ferry and general store.
Merchandise had to be shipped from Fort Scott, Kansas, where the railroad terminated, then by wagon across the prairie. A three-story factory to build buggies and hacks along with a large blacksmith shop were constructed. He started a subscription school in Cayuga. Tuition was 5 cents a day.
Splitlog Railroad
Back in 1860, he had attended a railroad conference in Topeka. When he relocated to Cayuga, the railroad had just entered Joplin in 1877 to serve the booming lead mines. In the succeeding years, he saw his territory’s potential — if it had a railroad. In 1887, he founded the Kansas City, Fort Smith & Southern Railway. Starting in Joplin, it went south to Neosho then into McDonald County to the little village he founded named Splitlog (southwest of Goodman). The railway cost an estimated $3 million. On Aug. 15, 1887, he drove a silver spike into an oak tie when the railroad entered Neosho. In October 1889, it reached Splitlog.
Why Splitlog? Speculators spread rumors of gold and silver in McDonald County. He visited a salted mine near Anderson. Its assay reports from Chicago claimed the ore rich. Southwest Missouri possessed a lead and zinc bonanza. Silver and gold were often found in conjunction with those minerals. Splitlog thought tribal prosperity could center around his little town and silver mines.
Bubble bursts
However, the bubble soon burst. There was no silver to prop up his railroad’s expenses. In financial difficulty, he lost control of the railroad in 1890. The new owners extended the line south into Arkansas, bypassing the Splitlog spur. They eventually sold the line to the Kansas City, Pittsburg & Gulf Railroad, now the Kansas City Southern Railway.
In the meantime, he had been elected chief of the Seneca tribe in 1890. He was asked to negotiate back pay for treaties the Seneca had made with the U.S. With his wealth and reputation, he could afford to travel to Washington, D.C. He made three trips at his own expense and negotiated a $372 payment per person to the Seneca ($12,000 in 2022 dollars).
Splitlog had another project ongoing while conducting his business and tribal affairs. In the mid-1880s, he had decided to build the Cayuga Mission. He had opened his general store to church groups, but he was persuaded to build a church. The arrival of Father William Ketcham, who worked with the Quapaw, in 1892 caught Splitlog’s attention. They became friends and his wife, Eliza, converted to Catholicism. Ketcham gave advice for the building plans. It is unique in that over each of the windows is a decorative letter spelling out Splitlog from right to left. The church’s large bronze bell was cast in Belgium.
Unfortunately, Eliza died of cancer in 1894, two years before its completion. Construction was halted for a time in 1895 as Splitlog was in Washington, D.C. When he returned in 1896, it was close to complete and was dedicated on Nov. 25, 1896.
After the dedication, he again went to Washington on Seneca business. Upon arrival in the capital, he developed pneumonia and died on Jan. 2, 1897. His body was returned to Cayuga and buried in the churchyard next to his wife.
Splitlog was considered a shrewd man of vision and inventiveness, a pioneer of four lands — Ohio, Kansas, Missouri and Indian Territory. While his railroad goes by a different name, it and the Cayuga Mission bear witness to his long life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.