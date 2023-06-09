Tucked away near the eastern border of Vernon County is the little town of Montevallo.
Much like many rural hamlets scattered across the Ozarks, this little town has seen better days. But its boosters had high hopes for what they called “the liveliest town” in Vernon County.
Montevallo was settled before Vernon County was established. The territory of Vernon County was originally part of Bates County, which was formed in 1841. The Osage river, which cuts across the northern portion of what is now Vernon County, proved to be an obstacle for residents who lived south of it. The Bates County seat was in Papinville, a town along the north bank of the Marais des Cygnes, east of Rich Hill and northwest of Schell City. Doing county business required a river crossing.
A one-cent fine
In 1851 legislation to make two counties out of Bates County passed in the Legislature and was signed by the governor. However, due to irregularities in the enabling act, a suit against the appointed sheriff led presiding “Judge Russell Hicks to decide that the county of Vernon had no legal existence, and a nominal fine of one cent was imposed against the sheriff.” So the counties remained joined for another five years until 1854 when a new act was proposed with corrections. That act was adopted, and on Feb. 27, 1855, Vernon County was established.
Settlers had first arrived in the early 1830s. One of the hardships they encountered was gadflies. Swarms of the flies would attack horses in the tall grass prairies, cattle were less bothered. However, in summer settlers did not cross “the prairies on horseback or with teams of horses in the daytime, and trips at night were made only in cases of positive necessity.” As prairies were grazed the gadfly menace slowly declined. In the latter half of that decade little settlements sprang up along creeks. Many settlers came from Kentucky and Tennessee.
Joseph Martin, a grindstone maker, owned the property that became Montevallo in 1840. The settlement was on the road from Fort Scott, through Nevada, then southeast to Springfield. It was the main mail route for a stagecoach that passed through regularly.
In 1850, William Withers built and operated the first store. The town was laid out by Obadiah Keithley in 1855. The name for the town came from the Rev. Thomas German, the first school commissioner of Vernon County. As the town was situated in a little valley, he combined two Spanish words, Monte and Vallo, to show the town was in a valley between two ranges of hills.
Montevallo’s residents received a charter from the Legislature in 1855 for the Montevallo Academy. A frame schoolhouse was constructed in 1857. The building also was used for religious services.
A second store was built in 1857 as well as a carding machine for wool, a saw mill and corn cracker. It boasted three hotels, a livery stable, some shops and a dram shop. The population numbered between 250 and 350 persons. The future looked bright.
Civil War battleground
Montevallo and the surrounding countryside strongly supported the Confederacy. When the secessionist Missouri Gov. Jackson called for militia companies to organize, Montevallo was the first community to respond in 1860. More than half that company perished at the Battle of Wilson’s Creek. Two more companies were raised for the Confederacy. One historian noted, the township furnished more men than it had votes in 1860.
Vernon County was a hotbed of secession, while Cedar County to the east had Union sympathies. That led to constant skirmishes back and forth by guerrilla bands. Federal troops crisscrossed the area going from Springfield to Fort Scott.
Then the worst nightmare came true. Col. John Coffee’s Confederate camp with 250 men was situated southeast of town. Lt. Col. C.E. Moss, of the 1st Iowa Cavalry, commanded 150 Iowa and Missouri men intent on breaking up Coffee’s camp. On April 13, 1862, the Unionists entered Montevallo and camped in and around the hotel and livery stable. Moss told the soldiers to sleep in their uniforms with guns at their sides in case of surprise attacks.
At 4:30 a.m. a group of 50 guerrillas roused the town, calling for the Union troops to surrender, threatening to burn the buildings down upon them. Union troops fired from the hotel and a short but deadly skirmish took place. Three guerrillas died as did two Union soldiers. Guerrillas retreated after daybreak but Moss learned they were determined to attack the town that evening. Rather than await an attack, he gave the order to burn Montevallo down lest the Confederates use it in the future. The whole town was torched, businesses, school, mills, stable and 50 homes. Nothing remained save for a few chimneys and some unfilled wells.
A new Montevallo
After the war, settlers began to return to the devastated county. There was no desire to rebuild on the original site.
Obadiah Keithley had property about a mile and a half southeast that became the new town. This new site was no longer in a valley, but kept the name. The new town was platted by Samuel Manatt on Nov. 25, 1881, though the area had already been settled in the years following the war. The post office had opened in 1858 and would stay open for 103 years.
The new burning issue was the railroad boom. Every little town wanted to find a way to entice a railroad to come its way.
Many towns were scammed by speculators who sold bonds for nonexistent railroads that never left the drawing boards. Montevallo did not meet that fate. However, when the Laclede and Fort Scott Railroad sent surveyor parties going through the county from Bolivar to Fort Scott, the surveyor’s commentaries published in area papers were hot topics.
When the surveyors stopped at the Montevallo House, the ‘Judge,’ their “worthy host, gave us a ‘square meal,’ and did all in his power to make us comfortable, and succeeded. He told us of some big potatoes raised in his neighborhood, as illustrative of the productiveness of that locality. To give us an ocular demonstration of what he had asserted, twelve potatoes were brought in and exhibited, that weighed in the aggregate 17 and a half pounds. We concurred with the Judge in his belief that they could not be beat in the Southwest.” Despite the gargantuan potatoes, the railroad did not go through Montevallo.
Still, the residents of the new town were up to the task of rebuilding. A community square was in the center of town. In that was constructed a schoolhouse of sandstone blocks in 1886. Stores came back and a steam mill was built. It had two blacksmiths, two barbers and a bakery. A bank owned by W.M. Smith and managed by M.A. Pinkerton opened. The Masonic lodge met in the town hall that could seat 500 persons. Southern Baptist and Methodist churches were established. The population slowly approached 300 by the 1890s.
Bypassed by the railroad, after 1900 the town slowly succumbed to the fate of many rural towns. Without another economic magnet such as mining, agriculture was not enough to attract new residents. Montevallo lost its two stores to fire in 1925 and 1952. The high school was consolidated with El Dorado Springs in 1936 and the elementary school followed in 1957. The population today hovers around 50.
A quiet hamlet now, it’s a far cry from a booster’s boast in the Nevada Noticer a hundred years ago: “Montevallo is the liveliest town in Vernon County, Nevada and Schell City excepted. We do not mean to say she is the largest, but we mean to say she is the liveliest.”
