Through the second half of the 19th century, balloons and dirigibles tantalized inventors with the idea of heavier-than-air flight. Gliders led to the Wright brothers’ Kitty Hawk powered flight in 1903.
Hugh A. Robinson, of Neosho, was inspired to imitate them. He designed planes and taught a generation of early pilots besides being a daring, barnstorming pilot.
Robinson was born in Neosho to James and Missouri Robinson on May 13, 1881. James Robinson owned a successful lumber mill and hardware store in Neosho.
Robinson always had a daredevil spirit. As a boy among his friends, he entertained them by doing stunts, and he didn’t turn down a dare. Jumping off barns with umbrellas as parachutes was just one his many escapades.
His death-defying career started early. At the south end of Big Spring park in Neosho is a long staircase. He and his friends had heard of someone riding a bicycle down stairs. Robinson had a homemade bicycle and his friends challenged him to duplicate the feat. Determined to prove himself, he headed down the stairs and did well until he hit the first landing. That proved his undoing. He and the bicycle flew off the stairs into a heap at the bottom of Big Spring hill. It took Robinson and two doctors two days to remove the embedded gravel.
In 1895, at age 14, he took his next great leap. He parachuted from a hot air balloon at the Newton County Fair.
Daredevil mechanic
The fall, gravel and destruction of his bicycle did not stop him from a second try. This time he decided he needed more power. He built a new bicycle with a small motor. Said a newspaper article, “Hugh made the first motorcycle that ever shrieked its blinding way into Neosho!”
At 60 mph, Robinson became a household name. However, this speed demon had his comeuppance. The cycle was too bulky. It threw him on one of his many rounds about town. Another wrecked cycle, and Robinson visited the doctor to get the gravel out of his back.
After high school, he attended the Webb City Baptist College in 1898 and received a mechanical engineering degree in 1900. His family helped him set up a bicycle repair shop in Neosho. Its window said, “We Repair Anything.” He worked on bicycles and anything mechanical.
It led to his next project, an automobile. He put together a buckboard wagon with bicycle wheels and a mail-order engine. The Red Devil was painted neon red. As he flew around Neosho, he terrorized man and beast.
The Miner and Mechanic said, “Every mule in the Neosho township developed nervous prostration while placid cows contracted hysteria and well-behaved ducks became flighty and eccentric.”
Neosho residents were divided into two camps. Some believed he would be killed in a week, while others thought he would last just one day. Neither side was correct. He lived, but the Red Devil met a fearsome end, and Robinson visited the doctor once more for gravel removal.
In 1901, he married Emma Henks, of Neosho. The couple had two sons. Bicycle repair did not provide a stable income. In 1902, he developed a circus act called the Circle of Death. It involved riding a bicycle in a steel lattice globe. His twist was the invention of an “arresting gear” to stop the bicycle.
In 1904, the family moved to St. Louis, where he became foreman of the repair shop at the Dorris Automobile Co. He also worked as an electrician at the St. Louis World’s Fair. There, he became fascinated by flight.
Inventor and aviator
Watching exhibitions inspired him to design and build a glider. However, the first flight ended in disaster as it crashed, unable to attain lift. Undeterred, he designed a dirigible. The first flight in Illinois proved its motor underpowered and unable to direct the craft. He took down power lines that put much of East St. Louis in the dark. The dirigible caught in the top of a tree near a lake. Rescued by boat, he changed the motor and made many subsequent flights.
In 1908, he patented a two-cycle engine as well as designed engines for motor boats and race cars. That year, he was asked to chauffeur a businessman on a European tour. He used it to observe aeronautical progress in Europe and wrote about it for Auto Review in 1909.
Back in St. Louis, he designed his monoplane. He was able to attract the attention of Glenn Curtiss, a flier at the St. Louis Centennial Exposition in 1909. Curtiss lent him a propeller when Robinson had trouble with his metal prop. His plane made some short hops but not a full flight. Impressed, Curtiss offered him a job at his new Curtiss Hydroaeroplane Co. in San Diego. At first, Robinson turned him down. But after a storm wrecked his monoplane, he accepted the offer.
Makes naval history
Curtiss was trying to persuade the Navy to use planes. In 1910, Eugene Ely had successfully taken off from a ship and landed ashore. But the Navy was adamant. Until planes could land on a ship, officials were unconvinced.
Robinson headed the project at the Mare Island Navy Yard northeast of San Francisco. He supervised construction of a short deck on the USS Pennsylvania with a canvas backing to catch the plane if it failed to stop.
But the secret to success was the invention from his circus act. He equipped the plane with three steel hooks on the undercarriage. On deck, he lined up a series of 21 ropes secured by 50-pound sandbags. He was sure the hooks would catch so Ely would land safely.
Ely took off later than planned. When he did arrive, the tide had changed and the ship had turned creating a tailwind, opposite of what they needed. Robinson hoped he could wave Ely off. But when the plane approached, it appeared as if Ely had two heads. Ely went straight for the deck. He missed the first 10 ropes but picked up the 11th and halted 2 feet from the canvas.
Robinson rushed to the speechless Ely. Then he realized the illusion of two heads was from Ely’s life preserver made of bicycle inner tubes. One had a weak spot that bubbled. “I could hardly fly with that thing on my neck, but I wasn’t about to burst it,” Ely yelled. “I can’t swim!”
With that, Curtiss became a preferred supplier of naval aircraft. Robinson did not patent his invention, which is still used on aircraft carriers.
Curtiss contracted to work on hydroplanes and teach pilots. Robinson was the engineer and pilot instructor. With poor company finances, they performed air shows for extra income. They built a successful hydroplane in January 1911. In April, Robinson showed how oranges could be accurately dropped from a plane onto pre-placed mines, a daunting task as he had to steer with one hand and drop oranges with the other. Then he demonstrated a Curtiss plane could carry two passengers alongside him. That summer, their air show toured the nation hitting many cities, including Joplin.
In October, he was tempted to make a Minnesota-to-Louisiana hydroplane tour. Hoping for a $20,000 prize and $10,000 raised by cities on the route, he started at Lake Calhoun in Minnesota. He also carried a sack of mail to cities on the route. But when he reached Rock Island, Illinois, he discovered some cities had canceled their bookings and that St. Louis had pulled financial support.
So he ended the tour, packed up his plane and went back home to Neosho. A crash in Kansas a month later ended his exhibition tours. He toured Europe prior to World War I to observe the aviation scene.
Circle of death
In 1914, he toured with Barnum & Bailey doing a refined Circle of Death act with a motorcycle. It was the highest paid act at the time. That didn’t last, and he returned to Curtiss.
Though in his 30s, the inventor-mechanic era had become obsolete. He left Curtiss for Aeromarine Plane and Motor Co., which specialized in military aircraft, in 1917. But by 1924, that market had dried up and the company went bankrupt.
Robinson had retired in 1921 with a $32 million fortune. He moved to Florida and died in 1963 at age 82.
His legacy included inventions, techniques, pilot instruction, support of the Curtiss company and the popularization of air transportation.
He rarely patented his inventions, escaping the many patent battles the Wrights and Curtiss experienced.
In 1999, Neosho’s airport was renamed in his honor. Robinson was not an eloquent man but rather a doer.
A Neosho man said it best: “Hugh never talked very much, but he always performed right smart.”
