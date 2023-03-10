At first glance, newspaper editors and generals may not seem to have much in common, but that was not the case with John “Jack” Williams.
He began as a reporter, then became editor of the Joplin News Herald. At the same time he served in the Missouri National Guard, which led him to be appointed in 1940 as major general and chief in National Guard Bureau.
John Francis Williams was born Jan. 7, 1887, to Harry R. and Elizabeth Ann Davis Williams in Sugar Notch, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. He attended school in Wilkes-Barre.
The family moved to Pierce City in 1893 where he attended school until 1903. At age 16 he enlisted in the Missouri National Guard, served one year in the Hospital Corps, 2nd Missouri Infantry, and was discharged as a private.
Since the family moved to Joplin, he attended Joplin High School. He enrolled in the University of Missouri, School of Journalism, graduating in 1911. During his teens he worked in various mining operations and was said to have risen to the post of manager.
Reporter and editor
His mining experience gave him a skill that earned him jobs as a mining reporter for St. Louis Star, the Joplin Globe and lastly, the Joplin News Herald. In the 1910s the News Herald, Globe and Morning Tribune published daily mining news with extended Sunday pages. The rival papers’ mining reporters scoured the district searching for stories.
Williams’ time at the Globe didn’t last long. He was hired away by the News Herald, as a mining reporter. In short order, he was editor for the mining page and by 1912 was managing editor.
He and his longtime sweetheart, Louise “LuLu” Wright, married in November 1913. They made their home in south Joplin. Their daughter, Sarah, was born August 2, 1914. It wasn’t long after Sarah’s birth that Lulu began to suffer from postpartum depression. In October 1914 she died of suicide. Williams was on assignment at the Frisco Depot. P.E. Burton, business manager of the paper, went to the depot to break the news and take him home.
Williams threw himself into his work. The News Herald sent him to Jefferson City to set up a news bureau and cover the state House. He sent back bylined stories on the governor, lwwegislature and state politics, which gained statewide attention. The Kansas City Star and Times hired him away for the position of political correspondent in December 1915. The News Herald wished him well with “one of the most important editorial assignments on the Star.”
His stories continued to run in the News Herald. In January 1917, Williams returned to the News Herald and was named Jefferson City correspondent. He wrote daily front page stories while the Legislature was in session.
World War I
On Feb. 1, 1917, Germany resumed its unrestricted submarine warfare. Several U.S. ships were sunk in February and March. Williams enlisted as a private in Company G, 2nd Missouri Infantry on March 26, and was appointed 1st Lieutenant, on April 2, 1917. The Missouri Guard, federalized on Aug. 5, was sent to France with the American Expeditionary Force.
The Guardsmen were assigned to the Meuse-Argonne sector near Verdun. Williams wrote letters to the News Herald published with his byline as Former Editor News Herald on the front page.
While he could not describe battles, he described crossing the Atlantic, views of England and the French countryside. “I almost learned to talk the English language when they shot us across and I have slowly and painfully been picking up French.” He learned enough French to ask a mademoiselle to see a Sunday picture show. When asked to discuss French women, he recounted how hard they worked at heavy labor jobs and how people took time to enjoy simple pleasures as food and drink.
He lamented that master road builder John Malang could not see the fine French roads, tree-lined and hedged lanes and fine French livestock. He told of the generosity of his comrades sharing cigarettes and giving away meals to French soldiers.
He met a New Orleans school superintendent at mess one day. Turned out the man had been a principal at Joplin High School. When Williams said he had gone there, the man remembered an embarrassing incident from school that had made the newspapers, which was hard to live down. Williams laughed and said he was the reporter who wrote the story.
At the war’s end, he concluded with a diatribe on stay-at-home critics who tried to make political hay from the war effort. He summed it up saying all the soldiers were coming back to “the finest place in the world — U.S.A. — HOME ... Each one can hear some lone voice that will give them welcome. For me it will be the voice of a 4-year-old girl who will cry “Daddy, My Daddy”; and then I’ll know I am home again.
Post-war Guardsman
Upon his return, Williams resumed his post as editor of the News Herald. He was a founding member of the Robert S. Thurman Post of the American Legion and was state commander in 1920. He was one of four in contention for national Legion commander in July 1921, but withdrew to make the selection unanimous for the Iowa candidate.
In January 1921, he was appointed as major in the Inspector General’s Department, Missouri National Guard. In June he was reappointed as a lieutenant colonel, Coast Artillery Corps. Gov. Arthur Hyde appointed him one of three representatives to go to France to select a site for a memorial to slain Missouri soldiers. They chose a site south of the village of Cheppy, in the department of Meuse. He was promoted to colonel of the 128th Field Artillery, Missouri National Guard in 1923, a post he retained until 1936.
In February 1921 he married Mary Caffee, of Carthage, whose husband had died in World War I. The Joplin Globe reported the wedding describing him as “a Joplin newspaper man.” The newspaper rivalry was still intense.
The News Herald had been struggling financially with the post-war depression and a printers’ strike that hit both papers. Williams could see the handwriting on the wall. In 1922 he went back to Columbia as director of publications for the University of Missouri. He held the post for 14 years.
In 1935, Col. Williams was appointed deputy chief of the National Guard Bureau and made brigadier general. In 1936, he was acting chief of the NGB advising the Secretary of the War on National Guard matters. Four years later, he was made chief and promoted to major general. He held the post all through World War II. He lobbied to ensure the National Guard was included in the new U.S. Air Force.
He retired in 1946. He and his wife moved to California. He died of cancer in 1953 at age 66.
It was said that Gen. Williams’ attention to a detail, excellent interview and writing abilities, and passion for the National Guard combined to make him an effective editor and general.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.