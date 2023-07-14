The leap from grinding poverty to oil wealth within a decade made members of the Osage Tribe targets for swindlers a hundred years ago.
Others not content to swindle planned using poison and violence to gain control of Osage money. The topic has been the subject of two recent books and a movie, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” to be released in October.
The Osage originally lived in the Ohio River basin. Groups migrated down the Ohio to the Mississippi and Missouri basins. The Osage settled along the Missouri and Osage rivers and in Southwest and South-Central Missouri. They were known as the Ni-U-Kon-Ska, or “Children of the Middle Waters” to French explorers in the 1600s.
After the Louisiana Purchase, the U.S. and Osage signed a series of treaties in 1808, 1818 and 1825 ceding land in Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma to the federal government.
Oil money in Osage country
A reservation in eastern Kansas was held until 1870, when the Osage sold it for $1.25 an acre and purchased land from the Cherokee in Osage County. Chief Wah-Tian-Kah picked the land for its rocky, infertile character so they could not farm it nor settlers desire it. In the negotiations arranging statehood, the Osage Act of 1906 provided the tribe retained all the subsurface mineral rights.
That same year oil was discovered — so much oil that the tribe became rich overnight. The Osage Act also gave each of the tribe’s 2,229 members, “headrights” to oil money, which could be inherited. From $221 per person in 1915 ($6,300 today) to $12,400 in 1923 ($220,000 today), the allotment ballooned with each gusher.
It attracted the unscrupulous as moths to a flame. Congress required competency scrutiny for every member. If not competent, a guardian was appointed until a legal age. Con artists of every stripe flocked to Osage County to swindle tribesmen out of their money. Many whites married into the tribe for their spouses’ headrights.
But lurking beneath the superficial schemes were more sinister ones. If a ward died before gaining competency, the guardian could petition to inherit the headright.
After the murder of Charles Whitehorn in 1921 (he was shot twice between the eyes), his widow married a white man named LeRoy Smitherman. No one was charged. The number of Osage deaths grew. Poisonings were as common as violent murders. To add insult to injury, there was no requirement to conduct autopsies and no interest among the county and state officials to investigate the deaths.
Reign of Terror
Osage leaders petitioned the Bureau of Indian Affairs for help to investigate the rash of murders in 1924. A delegation even went to Washington, D.C., to make their point in person. The deaths of members of Mollie Burkhart’s family brought national attention and federal involvement through the FBI and its director, J. Edgar Hoover.
Lizzie Q. Kyle had four daughters, Minnie, Anna, Rita and Mollie. Minnie, 27, was the first to die of a “peculiar wasting illness” in 1918. Anna, 34, had divorced her white husband and was the wildest of the sisters. She often drank and caroused with friends, especially “with white men,” according to her servants.
In May 1921, Anna had gone to Mollie’s home to care for their bedridden mother. When she sobered up after a drinking binge, Bryan Burkhart, brother of Mollie’s husband, offered to give her a ride home. Anna told Mollie goodbye — for the last time. A week later she was found dead with a bullet wound to the head. Despite rewards including one by relative William Hale, there were no leads.
In February 1923, Mollie’s cousin Henry Roan had been found slumped over in his car, dead of a gunshot. Hale served as a pallbearer. He also was the beneficiary on Roan’s $25,000 life insurance policy.
In March, Rita and Bill Smith moved into town for safety sake. Yet no sooner had they moved than guard dogs in their neighborhood began to be poisoned. On March 9 at 2:50 a.m., their home exploded, killing the couple and a servant girl.
When Lizzie died of what looked like Minnie’s illness, Mollie was the sole inheritor of the family allotments. But the deaths didn’t stop. W.V. Vaughn, a local attorney, who had a lead from an informant in Oklahoma City, was killed, thrown from a train and his neck broken.
FBI called in
After an appeal by tribal elders, Hoover called Tom White, a former Texas ranger, to look into the case. With an undercover team including a Native American agent, White pored over the records and slowly found leads that pointed to William Hale, Bryan Burkhart, Ernest Burkhart and John Ramsey.
First, he learned of Roan’s $25,000 life insurance, then that the Kyle allotments passed to Mollie Burkhart, and her husband Ernest was Hale’s nephew. Next, he discovered Asa Kirby made the explosives that killed the Smiths.
Mollie was getting “insulin” injections from a local doctor without improvement. She told her priest she feared she was being poisoned. White, too, thought it suspicious, and took her to a hospital away from that doctor, and she immediately began improving.
On Jan. 4, 1926, arrest warrants for Hale and Ernest Burkhart were issued. Hale would not talk. But Burkhart began telling all, once another accomplice, Blackie Thompson, disclosed that Hale offered him a new car if he would kill Bill Smith. Ernest revealed John Ramsey as the killer of Henry Roan and Kelsie Morrison as Anna Brown’s killer.
Trials and more trials
At the first trial of Burkhart for the Smith bombing, the federal trial judge ruled it had to be moved to state court. While prosecutors appealed to the Supreme Court, they went over to state court. Then Burkhart shocked everyone and recanted his confession claiming it was coerced.
However, prosecutors had the testimony of Kelsie Morrison who filled in details corroborating Burkhart’s original confession. White saw Burkhart was “restless and nervous” in the trial as his 4-year-old daughter had just died. In another turnabout, Burkhart switched sides again, confessing that he had delivered the message from Hale to Kirby it was time to blow up the Smith home and that his tale of coercion was a lie. He was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison in June 1926.
In May, the Supreme Court ruled Hale and Ramsey’s trial could be tried in federal court. Burkhart was the key witness describing the motive and means Hale used to hire Ramsey to kill Henry Roan. A mistrial was declared after the jury deliberated for five days without a verdict.
In the October retrial, Hale’s attorney tried pin it all on Burkhart wanting Mollie’s allotment money. Yet Burkhart never wavered, his uncle had masterminded the schemes. The jury took one day to decide on unanimous verdicts, guilty of murder in the first degree. Both were assessed life sentences in the federal prison at Leavenworth, Kansas; their new warden, none other than Tom White.
Morrison was found guilty of Anna Brown’s death while Bryan Burkhart had been granted immunity.
Hale and Ramsey appealed. Upon appeal, the 8th Circuit ruled they were tried in the wrong district court. So they were tried separately in the northern district of Oklahoma, convicted and sentenced once more in 1929.
Mollie divorced Ernest during the trials. She remarried in 1928.
While the murders stopped, many cases went unsolved contributing to an atmosphere of distrust and suspicion that lingered for decades. The “silent conspirators” included powerful white men in Osage County. Said Osage leader Bacon Rind in 1926, “There are amongst the whites, honest men, but they are mighty scarce.”
The Osage murders have been the source for two books, Linda Hogan’s “Mean Spirit” and David Grann’s “Killers of the Flower Moon.” A movie based on Grann’s book and directed by Martin Scorsese will be released this October, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro.
