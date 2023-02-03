Say showboat and images of giant, white, three-story, flat-bottom paddle wheelers stacked high with bales of cotton and black smoke pouring from tall stacks can quickly come to mind. Showboats are associated with the antebellum South as they plied the waters of the Mississippi. Today showboats are tourist vessels serving meals as sightseers dance and take in the scenery on large lakes.
But Shoal Creek had its own showboat 80 years ago, the Queen Florence Mae.
Local rivers have long been associated with recreation since the earliest days of settlers in the Tri-State District. Castle Rock, Lakeside, Quaker Mill and others were the best places to escape, providing shade for picnics, swimming, boating and fishing.
South of Joplin, the Grand Falls on Shoal Creek was a popular destination. With the falls as a natural dam and then in 1891 when William Sergeant and Oliver Moffet put up a dam to create a power pool for a hydroelectric station, the resulting impoundment attracted people seeking relief from the heat.
grand falls park
In 1903, the area on the north side of the creek near the power plant was developed into Grand Falls Park. The Missouri Pacific, whose spur line went from Maiden Lane to the power plant, added passenger runs for parkgoers.
The Globe reported: “The handsome new theater, equipped and appointed in luxurious fashion, will be completed; the dancing pavilion on the blue bosom of Shoal Creek will be ready for those who fancy the light fantastic tripping; steam yachts and boats will be at the disposal of the lovers of aquatics; and a program of amusements and pastimes will be provided which will appeal to everyone who takes an interest in the problem of living and being happy while they’re doing it.
“At the new theater, a sterling array of artists will entertain the crowds during the afternoon and evening. ... Among the list are such well known stars as White and Simmons, who have been features of the swellest vaudeville boards in the metropolitan circuits.
“Besides the attractions at the theater, there will be the German village, where entertainment will be furnished free, steam launches and boats and, in short, everything will be at the disposal of the patrons of the park.”
The park thrived for a decade before being overshadowed by Joplin & Pittsburg Railway’s Electric Park and the Southwest Missouri Railroad’s Lakeside Park. Any expansion was limited by the power plant, the creek and the hills to the north. Gradually it fell into disuse. and with the advent of World War I, the unused land grew up in trees and brush.
Hollywood Park A stretch of property a quarter mile west of the low-water bridge on Shoal Creek was purchased in the mid- to late 1920s by James W. Phillips. At the time residential development on Shoal Creek seemed to be inevitable. At Redings Mill a subdivision, golf course, spring-fed swimming pool and dance pavilion named the Casino were in the works. Phillips and his wife, residents in the area since 1916, decided to develop a subdivision along the north side of the creek.
It’s not known if he used the old dance pavilion from the previous park. But in the summer of 1929 in the Globe he advertised Hollywood Park as a summer destination for swimming, boating and fishing.
There was free parking as well as free lunch tables. The pavilion, which he called the Cabin, could be rented out for dances. There was no concession stand.
While vacationing in 1930 in Shreveport, Louisiana, he bought three “baby” alligators to “bask in the Ozarks,” which he hoped would attract tourists.
The Great Depression took its toll on developments along Shoal Creek. The Redings Mill golf course failed and subdivision limped along. The swimming pool and Casino survived. Phillips tried to sell lots but the real estate market was practically dead. By the middle 1930s, he had just sold a few lots.
Tri-state playground
After World War II, on Jan. 27, 1946, he announced a “Big Dance” at Hollywood Park. Darrell Wyatt and his Rhythm Five supplied the music for round and square dances on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Admission was 35 cents. Subsequent ads announced each new band.
In summer, the park added attractions. In May the Hollywood Park Inn opened providing “beer, dancing and eats,” in that order. By August it advertised “speedboat rides, barbecue, variety of concessions, outside dancing (free), plenty of beer, shady and cool, no cover charge.”
Phillips called it “The Playground of the Tri-State District.”
Lots in the subdivision were going for $100 with 10% off if paid in cash.
The next year marked another first. Park operator Howard Brentlinger designed a recreational river boat patterned on the old paddle-wheelers. The boat had two decks.
Queen christened
Christened on July 19, 1947, the Queen Florence Mae, after Brentlinger’s wife, had space for dancing and offered food and drink. The resident band was the Night Hawks.
In the fall, Phillips sold the park to Brentlinger. He, in turn, had managers for the showboat and for the Hollywood Park Inn (later Tavern). Through the late 1940s the park was popular. However, there was the constant threat of floods from sudden downpours upstream. Floods often cut off access to the park.
The park’s fortunes began to turn in 1948. William and Dorothy Hemphill, managers for the showboat, were arrested by Newton County sheriff’s officers for selling liquor without a license. The officers had quietly surprised them, arriving by motorboat at 3 a.m. on a Saturday. The couple were convicted.
In the next few years, a rougher crowd began to frequent the park. Vandalism became common. Neighbors complained of noise and fights.
On May 31, 1952, B.J. Payne, a new manager, got into an altercation with Grover Hudson and three companions. The four left, then returned and tried to force their way into the tavern. Payne brought out a .22-caliber rifle in an attempt to stop them. Hudson grabbed the rifle and in the struggle was shot and killed. Payne was charged with first-degree murder. After a jury trial in Jasper County, Payne was found not guilty, though in a related case he was prohibited from ever operating a tavern.
Neighbors filed for an injunction to permanently close the park after the fatal shooting. Though granted a temporary injunction, eventually that was lifted. But the damage had been done. Brentlinger sold the park to Clarence Bridges in 1953.
Bridges reopened the park as Riverside Park in December 1953. It struggled the next seven years and closed at the end of 1960.
In 1962, new owners reopened it as a water park called the Wee Yacht Club, which focused on children’s rides. That enterprise lasted the summer. For the rest of the decade the property was up for sale described as a possible supper club but without any takers.
Hollywood Park suffered the same fate as the Grand Falls Park. For six years the Queen Florence Mae graced the waters of Shoal Creek but was unable to keep the park afloat. Now the little subdivision of the same name is all that remains of Hollywood Park.
