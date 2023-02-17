This year marks the 125th anniversary of the destruction of the USS Maine in the harbor of Havana, Cuba, and the start of the Spanish-American war.
Though far from Cuba, news of the Maine’s explosion was enough to stir many local men to volunteer for military service in a much anticipated war.
The origins of the conflict stretched back to the Ten Years’ War, a struggle for Cuban independence that started in 1868. While the conflict ended in 1878, one Cuban revolutionary, José Marti, continued to agitate for Cuban independence from exile. He launched a failed attempt to overthrow Spanish rule in 1895 and fell back to a guerrilla campaign. He had opened offices in Florida to agitate for Cuban independence. Though he died in 1895, his movement survived.
Meanwhile, by 1894 the United States had gradually become the dominant economic power in Cuba, importing 90% of Cuban exports and exporting 40% of Cuban imports. Cuba also factored into American dreams of a trans-isthmus canal. Assistant Secretary of the Navy, Theodore Roosevelt, supported intervention and naval improvements, which had started back in 1880.
USS Maine
One of the newer ships was the USS Maine, an intermediate-size battleship. It had been designed in 1881, authorized in 1886 and completed in 1889. The ship had been on the cusp of new designs but delays procuring steel made it obsolete by the time it launched.
More new ships had limited the availability of anthracite coal so the Maine’s fuel was changed to bituminous coal, which was cheaper, available and burned hotter. It had just one drawback. Bituminous coal would give off firedamp, a mixture of flammable gases, especially methane. It was prone to spontaneous combustion.
The guerrilla warfare in Cuba led President William McKinley to try negotiating a peaceful resolution for Cuban independence in 1897. The talks fell apart. The U.S. consul asked for a warship to protect American citizens and interests. McKinley sent the Maine, which arrived in Havana harbor on Jan. 25, 1898.
Three weeks later, at 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 15, the Maine exploded in the harbor. Five tons of powder charges detonated and destroyed the forward third of the ship. It quickly sank. Of the 355-man crew, 261 sailors died.
In the American press the uproar was furious. Competing newspaper chains led by William Randolph Hearst and Joseph Pulitzer stoked calls for war with “Remember the Maine!” McKinley tried to keep from being railroaded but a naval report concluded, despite dissenting views, a mine caused the explosion.
Local volunteers
Over those two months local passions simmered. On March 4, attorneys, George Whitsett, J.B. Lloyd and Dave Roper, called for a meeting at the Avilla Methodist church, according to The Carthage Press. After patriotic songs sung by a women’s choir, each man gave a fiery speech that “pulled all of the tail feathers out of the American eagle ... making him scream against Spain. ...” Then 52 men signed a document volunteering for service in a new military company “with the defeat of Spain as its goal.”
In a few days, the self-styled Col. George Whitsett created the Avilla Zouaves. “He petitioned officers of the 2nd Regiment, Missouri Army National Guard, for a place in the regimental structure.” He claimed he had the “personal assurance of the governor that the Avilla company would be among the first Missouri troops to take the field.” They were accepted into Company G, 5th Regiment, Missouri National Guard.
Relations with Spain broke off April 20 and the next day Spain reciprocated. It was war.
Company G 2nd Regiment was called to active duty in May. The Carthage and Joplin contingents left from their respective train stations for Jefferson Barracks. Crowds filled the streets. In both Carthage and Joplin, Grand Army of the Republic veterans saw them to the station. Suddenly it wasn’t just boastful talk.
‘scarcely a dry eye’
“At the depot, there was a jam as has never before been seen in Joplin and the scene was a most pathetic one. Those who had laughed at the company now began to realize that their departure was no more a theory but a real fact, began to take a serious view of things, and some of those who had a son, brother or sweetheart in the company could not refrain from dropping a tear, while others broke down and wept ... there was scarcely a dry eye among the female portion of the crowd,” reported the Globe.
In May, Granville Webb called a meeting at the courthouse of black Carthaginians to form a company of volunteers “to fight for Cuban liberty.” After the janitor refused to let them use any of the rooms, County Clerk S.A. Stuckey gave them use of his offices.
From the 30 men assembled, Shell Mitchell was elected captain. His ability to recruit and drill was “legendary,” according to The Carthage Press. He pledged to recruit 84 men from the surrounding towns. He had been a member of the Carthage Light Guards and was skilled at drills and military tactics. The recruits trained and successfully demonstrated their drilling skills. But despite all their lobbying, the company was not accepted for active military duty.
reality of war
The 2nd Missouri Infantry Regiment was mustered into federal service when it arrived at Jefferson Barracks, south of St. Louis. The regiment included “the Carthage Light Guard, the Butler Rifles, the El Dorado Springs Guard, the Sedalia Rifles, the Pierce City Guard, the Springfield Rifles, the Mitchell Light Infantry of Nevada and the Joplin Rifles.”
Despite Whitsett’s assertions that the Avilla Zouaves would be the first to be thrown into the fray, reality was very different. Quartermaster D.D. Watson wrote a friend about the camp describing conditions and the food. The Globe published his letter. “It was raining when we arrived a week ago last Friday. Our camp equipment did not arrive until Sunday noon and we were pretty well saturated. They are not feeding us very good yet ... I think somebody is making a stake out of this thing, for they furnish beef that is so tough one can hardly stick a fork in the gravy.”
The troops were sent to a Camp Thomas in Chickamauga, Georgia. There they stayed for the course of the war. As historian Marvin Van Gilder wrote, “their principle enemies were the elements, influenza and other respiratory ailments.”
Reality struck area residents when former Carthage Press reporter, Sgt. Charles P. Wood, who filed reports for area papers, contracted typhoid fever. His last report came in June 1898 from the camp hospital. He died July 11. When his body was returned, it “lay in state in the Jasper County Courthouse, where thousands of mourners filed by to pay their respects. After what was described as the largest funeral ever seen in Carthage, his body was laid to rest in Park Cemetery.”
The war was short and guardsmen returned home in March 1899. In Joplin, Company G was welcomed with a parade, a program at the Club Theatre and a banquet at Joplin High School. But the men were tired from their trip and just wanted to go home. Some melted into the crowd while others graciously endured the hubbub until it was done.
While the Jasper County volunteers were ready, willing and able to go into battle, it was not their lot. Yet their service created a camaraderie that was rekindled in their reunions, typified by their favorite popular song, “A hot time in the old town tonight.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.