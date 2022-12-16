It is cliché to say technology revolutionized rural life in the 20th century.
For a generation raised with the internet as a ubiquitous utility, the idea that generations prior to the 20th century lived without the benefits of electricity is inconceivable.
The addition of rural electric grids to the larger national grids boosted American agriculture just in time for the heavy demands put upon it as the U.S. entered World War II. Yet all it takes is a failure of that technology to suddenly remind us how fragile it can be.
Jasper County was in a fortunate position in 1900. The rapid growth of lead and zinc mining created a great need for power to run the ever-larger mills and mines. Steam powered the larger mills with long drive shafts turning pulleys and belts that dropped down to machinery.
While a steam boiler made the mill or mine a standalone operation, it also required a boiler operator, fuel for the boiler and constant maintenance of the shafts and belts. Careless operation could cost an operator fingers, an arm or at times his life.
Income earned from mining gave local businessmen John Sergeant and Elliot Moffet the funds to build a small hydroelectric dam on Shoal Creek just before 1890, though that was only enough for limited Joplin lighting.
Sergeant’s son, William, led a group of investors who wanted to build a larger hydroelectric dam to electrify the growing mine fields. Their work led to the creation of the Lowell dam on Spring River in 1905 and the Powersite dam on the White River in 1913.
The Spring River Power Co. and its successor, Empire District Electric Co., focused on supplying power to the mine fields as well as the leading cities, Joplin, Webb City, Carterville, Carl Junction, Galena and Baxter Springs. Some towns as Sarcoxie, Duenweg, Prosperity, Alba, Purcell and Neck City were included due to their mines. But beyond those towns, the nights were dark indeed.
REA
Electric utilities across the country were concentrated in urban and industrial areas. Expansion of power grids into rural areas was seen as unprofitable, which only exacerbated the disparity between urban and rural life. By the time the Great Depression hit, 89% of the nation’s farms had no electricity and were without any prospects.
President Franklin Roosevelt’s landslide election in 1932 brought about a change in many attitudes. Roosevelt’s campaign had taken him across the country and had driven home the stark reality of rural poverty. Part of his New Deal program was the creation by executive order of the Rural Electrification Administration in 1935. It was to provide loans to utilities to expand into rural areas. Congress followed up appropriating $100 million in the Rural Electrification Act of 1936.
However, power companies were not interested and did not take advantage of this program. Instead, the REA decided to offer loans to cooperatives made up of local residents who organized, sought members and planned transmission routes to serve their membership. They also would hire engineers and construction companies to install those transmission lines and purchase or generate power.
Local plans
In August 1935, the News Herald discussed how the plan would work in Missouri. It added that 25% of the loans had to go for labor “in accordance with local wage conditions.” By April the next year, Barton and Lawrence counties held meetings in Lamar and Mount Vernon, respectively, to organize cooperatives. Barton County set up township meetings and reached out to its neighbors in Jasper and Dade counties. Lawrence County had a two-week campaign hitting all the towns in the county and every township drumming up membership.
Plans called for a standard $5 membership fee. Cost for the line would be paid over 20 years. Individual farms would be charged $3 to $3.50 for 40 to 50 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month. One agent in Arkansas explained the cost this way: Eggs from seven hens will pay for house lighting, two hens for an iron, one hen for a churn and one hen for pumping water.
Another canvasser noted that when approaching a tough sell, it was best to include the farmer’s wife in the discussion. After talking about the educational benefits for children and refrigeration for food, many times she would pay the membership fee herself long before her husband was finished arguing.
Both co-ops drew in areas outside of their own counties. Barton County included northern Jasper County and Dade County. Lawrence County’s — named the Ozark Electric Cooperative — at first covered Lawrence, Christian, Cedar, Polk and Greene counties. In 1937, it added an extension in Barry, Newton, Stone, Christian, Greene and Webster counties, and a later third extension in Polk, Green, Webster and Camden counties. In 1938, Newton and McDonald counties joined to form New-Mac Electric Cooperative.
Another advocate for rural electrification was the county home demonstration agent. In Jasper County, Carmen Hensel presented programs for the 37 women’s extension clubs, the largest number of any county in the state.
Upon obtaining charters, the cooperatives set about planning transmission routes.
Through the 1930s, talk of accessing power from a future Table Rock dam was a perennial dream but would not come to pass until the 1950s. In Oklahoma, the Grand River dam was a source of power for Ottawa County’s Northeast Oklahoma Cooperative as well as for Barton County, Ozark Electric, New-Mac and Barry County cooperatives.
Ozark Electric was the first in Southwest Missouri to power up its grid. In preparation for energizing the line, electricians helped farmers with the process of wiring their houses and out buildings. The first 137 miles was ready to energize on Sept. 20, 1938.
On the eve of World War II, Southwest Missouri cooperatives had set thousands of poles and strung hundreds of miles of power lines for an ever increasing number of members. Once the power was turned on, there was no going back. It was such a momentous event that farm families often remembered it with great emotion as “the night the lights came on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.