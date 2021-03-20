An iconic element of television Westerns, besides the saloon and the sheriff’s office, was the schoolhouse. “Little House on the Prairie” idealized the schoolhouse with its teacher as an outpost of learning in an otherwise wild and woolly community.
Schools in Jasper County began to be reorganized after the Civil War. In 1867, J.C. Willoughby was elected county school commissioner. He reopened the 23 districts that had existed before the war. As the county seat, Carthage’s district was established in a double building on the south side of the square in 1868. By the end of the decade, the number had grown to 79, with 104 teachers employed, mostly men. Average salaries were $42.75 per month. Of the 4,898 school-age children, 73% of them were enrolled in schools. Schools constructed then were one-room frame buildings with few furnishings.
First county superintendent
Jasper County was the first county in the state to adopt supervision of schools in 1869. The Carthage principal, W.J. Sieber, was elected county superintendent. He organized the first Jasper County Teachers’ Institute for rural teachers.
The second superintendent, J.W. Jacob, elected in 1870, advocated “old-fashioned spelling matches.” He revived the practice, which was a teaching aid and community entertainment. One match was whittled down to six children who could not be stumped. As a last resort, the topic of biblical names was chosen. Four dropped out on “Nebuchadnezzar,” a little girl failed on “pharaoh,” and the winner, a 10-year-old, correctly spelled “Isaac,” which happened to be his own name and the only Bible word he could spell.
Jacob also introduced exhibitions where a local school would show off its talents. The Carthage Banner reported on one at the Jasper schoolhouse in March 1872. It began at 8 p.m. Tuesday and finished at 3 a.m. Wednesday. About 600 people sat in a tent attached to the schoolhouse to watch students on a stage give recitations and act out scenes. Cold weather was the only negative comment.
U.B. Webster was the third superintendent. He took the post very seriously. He instituted visitations to all the rural schools to evaluate the teacher, classes, furnishings and buildings. Then he would issue an annual report. In 1872, he made 74 visitations in all of the county’s townships. Institutes were rotated among county towns. Usually teachers were hosted in homes and the meeting held in a church because churches were often the only building large enough to accommodate the crowd.
In 1875, Missouri inaugurated a new constitution that created the post of county school commissioner. S.A. Underwood, of the East Joplin schools, was the first commissioner elected in 1877 and reelected in 1881. His goal was to have uniform textbooks across the county. He, too, issued annual reports on his visitations to schools. His reports included more details on enrollment, ages, furnishings and building conditions. For example, he noted the Hazen district was the only district in Mineral Township to own an unabridged dictionary in 1878, while the Spring Hill district was the “most spacious and best furnished schoolhouse owned by any rural district of the county.”
Teacher qualifications
All teachers had to be certified. Certification required an examination in reading, writing and arithmetic, U.S. history, geography, spelling and grammar. Rural teachers, both men and women, were often eighth-grade graduates who passed the examination. Historian Joel Livingston noted the first Black teacher to pass the exam in Jasper County was W.R. McLane in 1877.
After the Civil War, male teachers outnumbered women. But that was reversed by the 20th century. Men often used the job as a steppingstone to larger towns and administrative posts, while young women taught only until they married.
Life for women teachers was strictly regulated. School districts did not allow married women to teach. Teacher contracts even into the 1920s detailed the duties and restrictions on women teachers. A 1923 contract for the Miami, Oklahoma, district specified they could not get married, keep company with men, ride in a carriage or automobile with any man other than their brother or father, loiter in ice cream shops, stay out past 8 p.m., dye their hair, dress in bright colors, wear dresses more than 2 inches above the ankle or use makeup. They had to keep the schoolroom clean, sweep it daily, scrub the floor once a week with soap and water, clean the blackboard daily and start the fire in the school stove at 7 a.m.
In 1905, Missouri passed a compulsory attendance law for children between 7 and 14. It established truant officers. Some counties did not fund truant officers. The state had 10,021 school districts.
Declining rural schools
In 1905, Jasper County had 24,703 children of school age. There were 18,639 enrolled in 123 districts with 394 teachers. The total number of school buildings was 166. After the law was passed, construction of new schoolhouses increased throughout the state. Adjoining counties had fewer districts and teachers than Jasper County, averaging about 100 districts and 150 teachers.
However, the decline of mining and the Great Depression hit rural schools hard. Enrollments declined as people moved elsewhere for work even as some families continued to work the family farms. The number of districts declined to 8,300.
By 1948, the Legislature passed a consolidation law. In Jasper County, there were 103 rural districts. Consolidation was not quick. Votes for consolidation met with stiff resistance. In 1949, 12 proposals were on the ballot in Jasper County. Nine were rejected, and three were approved. Other counties saw similar votes. Barton County rejected any change. Cass County rejected its proposed plan by “a thumping no” — 3,735 to 100.
Votes and lawsuits could not halt the tide. All through the 1950s, rural districts were absorbed by the larger towns until the early 1970s when rural districts were no more. The schoolhouses were sold, razed or abandoned. Some were moved to new locations to became storage sheds for farm machines or hay. Some were converted into homes and others continued as churches, community buildings or museums.
The rural, one-room school became the object of nostalgia even as its financial and physical limitations faded into the background. Requirements of modern life based on increased education and technology surpassed the ability of little rural schools to prepare their students for the changed world. Yet those humble schools were an important chapter in the ever-changing story of U.S. education.
