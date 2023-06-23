Retirement usually means slowing down. Most retirees don’t take up a completely new second career. But that was the choice the Rev. Paul and Mulva Smith made as they launched a second career as radio broadcasters. Little did they know how their homespun religious program would grow.
The couple were born within two years of each other. Mulva was born Nov. 18, 1908, and Paul was born Dec. 25, 1910. Their early life is unrecorded, though they were well acquainted from childhood growing up in rural Jasper County.
They were both musical and sang in church. She played piano, organ and accordion. He played the fiddle and banjo. He bought a $100 banjo in 1931. In those tough times, he had to negotiate a payment plan with the seller.
They married in 1933. As young adults they sang in a gospel quartet with the Rev. Eldie and Mrs. Smith. The quartet was featured at a national camp meeting in 1934 at Independence, Kansas. Paul reminisced in a 1990 Globe interview, “It’s strange. When Mulva and I were married 57 years ago, we played and sang together at the church. It’s kept us together all this time.”
Bivocational minister
Smith became a minister. He preached at the Redwood Holiness Church in Sarcoxie for many years. He also served as an overseas missionary. As also had a farm in rural Sarcoxie and was a successful farmer.
Their lives were not much different from families of many rural ministers in the mid-20th century. He married and buried members of the congregation. He spoke at ministerial assemblies. He and his wife mentored young people. They gave musical programs for community groups.
But as he approached age 60 and retirement from the full-time ministry, they decided on a new course of action, a radio program. He had always been interested in electronics and especially recording devices. He said it was like learning one’s ABCs. “I like to experiment,” he said. When those experiments became more elaborate, they decided to talk with some professionals about producing their own radio program.
The nearest professional site they chose to visit was KKOW, formerly KOAM, radio in the late 1960s. Morning announcer Dan Willis remembered their visit.
“They seemed kind of elderly and came to the station wondering what type of equipment they would need,” he said. “Well, there are a lot of people who have plans to put on a program, but they don’t usually have any idea how much work and cost it takes.”
Smith was well aware of the need for a solid financial base. Though retired, he entered the egg business with as many as 40,000 Leghorn layers. They used the money from the eggs to support their soon-to-be burgeoning radio ministry.
‘Old Country Church Radio Broadcast’
After research and investment in equipment, they began producing 30-minute programs. The first one aired in June 1970 on KOAM. They called it “The Old Country Church Radio Broadcast.” The format followed a regular church service as might be experienced in rural Missouri, though with a few electronic bells added.
Church bells announced the start of the service. Then it opened with a prayer, a hymn sung by one of them or a guest and accompanied by Mulva. She took the next part with a short children’s story. She wrote all her own children’s lessons. Next was another song or special instrumental music, followed by the sermon given by Paul. He drew upon his decades of ministry service for sermon topics. At the conclusion they would read mail and chat about what was happening around them, even the weather.
The broadcast was nothing elaborate. The couple did not aim for a professional air, but spoke in their normal style of speech, uninfluenced by the standardization brought about by national media. They might ask listeners for a donation, but their monthly bulletin was mailed out freely to subscribers in all 50 states and 70 countries. Paul Smith estimated he had invested $70,000 into the operation. Annual operations in the 1980s had increased to $125,000, which donations never covered.
From that single station in 1970, their program grew to air on 50 stations across the U.S. and as many as 40 stations internationally. The Smiths were known by radio stations as good clients who paid on time for their radio slots. Their audience grew from stations in Panama, West Germany, Sri Lanka, India and South Africa, among others.
They were regulars on the “pirate” ship-station Radio Caroline just outside British territorial waters. The couple followed the news about Radio Caroline as British and Dutch authorities tried to shut down the unlicensed station several times through the 1970s and 1980s. One time when it seemed the British were sure to capture the ship-station, Smith announced if the station was shut down, he would send tapes to listeners in the U.K. who wanted to keep listening.
The technical side of the broadcast grew to the point they bought a trailer and converted it into their studio. Besides the studio where they could mix their master tapes, they had equipment that could duplicate 100 cassette tapes an hour. It also housed a chapel and alphabetized files on anyone who had ever written in.
“We file them by last names and by ZIP codes,” said Phyllis Stanberry, the only paid secretary. “That way, when they write in again, we can at least have something to refer to.”
She divided letters into categories, then gave them to Mulva, who answered each letter. Said her husband, “She works too hard at it. She works up into the night.” Some years they received as many as 10,000 letters. Some came from students wanting to practice their English. Spellings of Sarcoxie and Missouri proved especially creative even though Smith spelled them out in the broadcast. Sorcoxtie, Sarcocci, Soar Coxcle and Morsoua, McZorrie and Moosoorie were memorable spellings.
In 1990, the couple celebrated the 20th anniversary of their program with an open house at their studio. They were subjects of radio interviews and newspaper articles. Paul noted that at 79, he wasn’t getting any younger. “But,” he said, “we have no plans to quit now. I’ve never considered the ministry a sacrifice. It’s a privilege to serve the Lord. I get sick and tired when I hear Christians that talk about the sacrifices they’ve made.” Smith estimated he had preached 9,000 times over his 50-year career.
The couple continued broadcasting into the 1990s. Mulva Smith died in 1992 at age 83, and Paul Smith died three years later at age 84.
However, the broadcast continued under the direction of former secretary Phyllis Stanberry Turner until its conclusion in 2016.
Paul wanted to be remembered as an evangelistic Christian and a radio preacher who was “on the level.” From a farm in Sarcoxie, he and his wife stretched their “egg money” into a venue that touched the lives of tens of thousands around the world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.