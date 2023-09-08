For two decades, impresario Ferne Wilder booked leading lights of the music world into Joplin’s Memorial Hall. Seldom would an artist make a second appearance. But one of the best acts she engaged for three appearances in eight years was Spike Jones and His City Slickers. When they were in town, Memorial Hall was full. Their brand of musical humor was a sure thing for her All-Star Concert series.
Spike Jones was born Lindley Armstrong Jones to Lindley and Ada Jones in Long Beach, California, on Dec. 14, 1911. His father worked as a depot agent for the Southern Pacific Railroad in Calexico, California.
As a child he spent a lot of time around the depot. A Black cook made him a pair of drumsticks and showed him how to make spoons, breadboards and other kitchen utensils into instruments. His parents bought him his first drum set when he was 12. Because he was so thin, he became Spike — thin as a railroad spike.
He was a diligent percussion student in the elementary school band. When he was ready for high school, he persuaded his parents to let him move to Long Beach to attend Polytechnic High School. It had a nationally acclaimed music program under Dwight Defty, a leader in vocational music education in Southern California.
Spike starts a band
Starting out as a percussionist in the orchestra, he became the drum major for the 90-piece marching band. Ever the showman, he recalled one of his most embarrassing moments took place leading a parade in Long Beach. He took a wrong turn at the intersection of Pine and Fourth. “I was strutting so proudly and I was at least 50 feet down Fourth when I realized I had lost the band,” which continued on Pine.
In 1927, he started a Dixieland band, Spike Jones and His Five Tacks. They played dances and for Long Beach radio stations. When he graduated in 1929, he went to Chaffey Junior College in Ontario, California. After graduation, he got a job with Victor Young’s orchestra in Los Angeles. They played for nationally syndicated radio programs broadcast from Los Angeles. While the work was steady for the percussionist through the 1930s, the constant repetition grew boring.
He married Patricia Middleton in 1935. By this time he had gathered a group of like-minded musicians who got together to create parody covers of popular songs as entertainment for their families. The original group called themselves the Feather Merchants. Arrangements in triple-speed time included repetitive cymbal crashes, kazoos, squeeze horns and random pistol shots. Covers were never played exactly the same way twice. They recorded them for their own enjoyment, unaware that they were creating a new genre.
Starting in 1937 he joined the John Scott Trotter Orchestra for five years. They accompanied Bing Crosby’s hit “White Christmas.” Jones continued to work as a studio musician, always on the run between performances.
Contract signed
In 1941, one of their homemade records was heard by an executive with Bluebird, a division of RCA Victor. He liked the recording and signed them for a contract. They had played for singer Cindy Walker and her song, “We’re Gonna Stomp Them City Slickers Down,” which led to the band’s name.
One of the parody songs Jones and the band worked up was “Der Fuehrer’s Face.” Sarcastic lyrics and raspberries in the signature chorus line, “We heil (raspberry), heil (raspberry), right in Der Feuhrer’s face,” made it an instant hit in 1942. Audiences wanted more. RCA moved them to its premier Victor label.
He already had a number of other madcap musical monstrosities from earlier days. They proved the inspiration for “Clink, Clink, Another Drink,” “Cocktails for Two” and “Behind Those Swinging Doors.” Concert performances went beyond musical sound effects. Gags and over the top skits included comic relief with the little people, Frankie Little and Billy Barty, and giant Junior Martin.
Their touring schedule was relentless after World War II ended even as they worked up weekly radio programs.
Musical circus visits Joplin
They first appeared in Joplin in December 1946. Globe ads emphasized the cornball nature of the band, calling it a “musical circus.” A Globe story described how prop men were “scouring the city” for items of a “musical” nature to sustain his two-hour program of music and vaudeville acts. They collected eggs, popcorn, a washtub, three plates, two hall trees, seltzer, cow bells, horns and other assorted musical instruments. They packed the house.
That same year Jones and wife Patricia divorced. They had one daughter.
In 1947, CBS presented “Spotlight Revue” starring Jones and His City Slickers with guests each Friday night. It was carried on Joplin’s KSWM radio station. Radio listings in the Globe and News Herald showed Jones also had 15-minute programs during the week on both WMBH AM and FM, and KSWM.
The band was brought back in May 1948. He engaged Helen Grayco as his lead singer, who sang without benefit of cow bells, sirens or auto horns, but filled out the comedic staff with Sir Frederick Gas, Dr. Horatio Q. Birdbath and concert artiste Ina Souez. Their version of “Glowworm” featured Souez holding one note near the end for such a long time that a guy in the background yells “Turn the page, you fathead!” The William Tell Overture became the backdrop for a horse race with the surprise winner called out in drawn-out fashion — Beeeeeeeeetlebaum.
Later that year, the band’s Christmas tune, “All I Want for Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth,” hit No. 1. In 1949, he married Grayco, who continued to sing with the band. The couple had three children.
As television programming grew, the band was a natural for variety shows in the 1950s. In 1954, Jones got a summer replacement program on NBC, which was later picked up by CBS for its summer replacement lineup in 1957, 1960 and 1961.
Wilder brought Jones back in December 1954. Once more, “musical bedlam” was scheduled to “break loose” in Joplin. In a Globe article, Jones touted Grayco as a songstress: “Some shows have what they call ‘comedy relief,’ but Helen is our relief from comedy.”
The Joplin performance was said to be the start of his second million miles of one-night stands. Tickets sold quickly and Memorial Hall “music lovers” were assured of laughter from start to finish.
By the 1960s, rock ‘n’ roll had taken first place on the music scene, which didn’t lend itself to Jones’ brand of musical parody. He did take on Elvis with a “first time on television with the bottom half of Elvis Presley!” That was the cue for a pair of pants to walk out with Billy Barty inside, and he ran across the stage.
He produced some albums in a big-band style similar to Lawrence Welk and tried some spoken-word comedy albums. A last release from his New Band included “The Ballad of Jed Clampett” and a cover of “Dominique” from the Singing Nun, in which he played banjo and melded the tune into “When the Saints Go Marching In.”
A lifelong smoker, Jones developed emphysema in the 1960s. He died May 1, 1965 at age 53.
Spike Jones and His City Slickers could be counted on to deliver the unexpected. Their skillful musicianship gave them the ability to play with the music in creative ways that never failed to entertain. Performers such as Stan Freberg, Peter Schickele’s P.D.Q. Bach, Frank Zappa and “Weird Al” Yankovic were influenced by his comedy, to which Jones probably would have responded with his classic closer in mock solemnity, “Thank you, music lovers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.