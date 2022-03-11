Some place strong credence in premonitions, while others scoff at the whole notion of knowledge in advance of an actual event. Still, there are times when premonition seems to be the only explanation for a turn of events. Teacher Dollie Board experienced that in a dramatic fashion in 1938.
Dollie Board was a teacher in the Joplin school system. She was a Joplin native. She had begun her teaching career in 1893, at the tender age of 15, teaching primary grades in the old Jackson School, located at Fourth Street and Jackson Avenue. The Jackson School, dedicated in 1890, served as an elementary and high school. She taught at various elementary schools throughout her 54-year tenure with the district.
In 1929, she already had the second longest tenure of any of the women teaching for the school system. By the 1930s she was teaching first graders at West Central Elementary.
That school was one of eight the district built after the bond election of 1926 to met the needs of the growing city. It was completed in time for the start of the 1928 school year. In 1930 an annex was added.
Some controversy grew when the contractor used out-of-state laborers in the construction. The Globe hired a Kansas City engineering firm to look over the building in 1930, but the annex was accepted as completed.
Premonition
Board had 34 students in her first grade class in November 1938. The classroom was on the first floor of the annex on the northeast side of the building. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the day began a little differently for her. In a lengthy interview with the Daily Oklahoman, she recounted what was unusual.
“On the way to school that morning ‘I felt like something was going to happen,’” she told the Oklahoman. “I watched the children as they came in, and I almost wanted to ask each of them if he was all right, but that seemed a foolish thing to do.
“They took off their wraps, and by 9 o’clock all of them were in their places. I opened the Bible, and I thought I would read them the Christmas story. They were sitting, quietly, waiting for me to begin reading. Yes, every morning we read a Bible story, or sing a hymn, or something like that.
“And then, something happened to me.
“I don’t think I heard anything or saw anything. I seems to me now that I heard a popping noise, and later one of the children told me he dropped a key on the floor. I just looked up, and I was trembling a little.
“I said, ‘Children, let’s see how quickly we can get out into the hall. It’s a race, and we’ll see who wins.’ The children laughed, and jumped up, and I ran around behind them, seeing that they all ran ahead. When we got into the hall, I had a terrible feeling that there was someone else in the room. I stepped back in, but there was no one.
“‘I had just stepped out into the hall, where the children were laughing . . . when there was a crash . . . such a terrible crash. …”
And the ceiling of Miss Dollie’s school room fell in. Tons of plaster and metal lath blanketed the school room. The inch-thick plaster and heavy metal lath crushed and splintered tables and chairs used by the first graders.
One is missing
While she kept calm for the children’s sake, her first count came up one student short. “One is missing,” she told the interviewer.
She said she crawled under the layer of steel and plaster, frantically searching for the missing student. Finally, convinced there was no one in the room, covered with dust, she went back into the hall to learn the missing student had huddled in a corner after hearing the crash.
The force of the impact was so powerful that the legs on Board’s desk were “literally driven into the oak floor.” Professor E.A. Elliott, superintendent of schools, estimated the debris weighed at least three or four tons. Only a one-foot strip of plastering remained on the ceiling next to the west wall.
When Board gave her account to school officials, she admitted she was as perplexed as they as to why she should have had such a premonition of danger.
“‘I didn’t hear any cracking noise, or any other sound that might have given me a warning as to what was going to happen,’ she said. ‘I can’t describe it; it was just — just God. Providence, I would call it.’”
Inspections ordered
Board herded the children to the school auditorium where she began organizing class work. The principal directed the other classes in the annex to the auditorium as well. It was done so smoothly that most of the children of her class did not even tell their parents of the crash because they were so excited to be able to have a “special class” in the auditorium all day.
Professor Elliott immediately ordered the annex closed. The other annex classes moved to the auditorium while Board was given the kindergarten room.
A full inspection and tests of the whole building as well as all 19 buildings in the district were ordered.
By Friday, the school board had closed West Central pending inspection by the Henrici-Lowry Engineering Co. of Kansas City. Incidentally, that was the firm the Globe had hired in 1930 when controversy about school construction was current. In that engineering report the company had criticized construction work on the annex, but nothing had come of it.
The new inspection found that smaller nails than standard had been used to fix the metal lath onto the joists and those had been only partially nailed in. The other first floor rooms of the annex inspected were found to be in similar condition.
The story played in newspapers across the country. Board was invited to appear on a national radio show in New York City, but turned it down saying she couldn’t take that much time away from her students.
Interviews revealed a strange coincidence that she was, at first, reluctant to reveal. But persistent questioners learned that this was not the first time such an accident had happened to her. Thirty years before in 1908, when she was teaching at the old Garfield school, located at First Street and Gray Avenue, she had taken her primary students out to the playground for their regular recess. While they were outside, the ceiling in her classroom collapsed.
Board continued to teach until her retirement in 1947. In all, she taught 54 years in the Joplin system. Always modest, when praised she said, “I did no more than any other teacher would do in looking after her children. I am just thankful that I was able to get them out of the room in time. I am filled with praise for that.”
