The forcible removal of Cherokee people in the 1830s is one of the dark chapters of our nation’s past.
For three decades the story of the Trail of Tears was retold in the form of a pageant performed at the Cherokee Heritage Center’s Tsa-La-Gi amphitheater near Tahlequah, Oklahoma. The summer performances were a blend of music, dance and history.
The Trail of Tears is the name given to the journey taken by the Cherokees when they were forcibly removed from their lands in Georgia in the late 1830s.
After the discovery of gold in Georgia in 1829, prospectors and land speculators lobbied Congress to devolve to the states control of all real property owned by the tribal nations and their peoples. The Indian Removal Act of 1830 was passed, spearheaded by President Andrew Jackson, who was also a land speculator. It authorized the president to negotiate with the tribes to remove them to lands east of the Mississippi and $500,000 for land compensation and transport.
Of the five southeastern tribal nations, the Choctaw, Creek and Chickasaw signed agreements within two years of the act. The Chickasaw had fewer complications than the others as they sold their lands and financed their own transport. The Choctaw and Creek suffered from bureaucratic incompetence and corruption among federal officials charged with arranging transport and supplies. Their peoples endured many deaths from malnutrition, disease and exhaustion. The Seminoles in Florida were divided as one small group signed over lands against the will of the majority of the tribe. Resistance to removal led to the Seminole War of 1835-42. A number of people were forcibly removed west while many managed to stay in Florida.
The Cherokee pursued a legal course of action through the U.S. courts. They relied upon treaties with the federal government giving them status outside of state government jurisdiction. Two court cases, Cherokee Nation v. Georgia (1831) and Worcester v. Georgia (1832), described the status of the Cherokee nation as a dependent nation but stated the state of Georgia did not have jurisdiction over Cherokee lands. While the Cherokees won the court battle, the state of Georgia ignored the ruling, which went unenforced by the federal government.
Starting in 1838 families were forcibly removed from their lands and sent west to Indian Territory by way of four main routes. Of the estimated 17,000 people sent to Indian Territory, about 6,000 died along the way of exposure, exhaustion, malnutrition and disease. The 1,200-mile trek became known as the Trail of Tears.
Commissioning a play
In the late 1940s, the Cherokee Historical Association wanted to produce an outdoor drama about its history for performance in Cherokee, North Carolina. In 1950 Dr. Kermit Hunter was chosen to write the historical drama, “Unto the Hills.” It opened on July 1, 1950, and continues to be performed at the Mountainside Theater.
Ten years later Hunter was chosen by the Cherokee Historical Society in Oklahoma to write a historical drama recounting the Trail of Tears. The drama includes folklore, music and dance. Hunter later described it as “an epic” because almost every encounter between or among characters is a clash either between two opposing factions of the Cherokees or between the Cherokees and the white man. Every scene revolves around one of these two conflicts.”
Folklore characters of the Death Dancer and Phoenix Bird symbolized trials and renewal of the Cherokee throughout their struggles. Historical characters included Sequoyah, Stand Watie and John Ross. Fictional additions included the narrator, Sarah, her betrothed Dennis and his father Jesse, all members of the Ross faction.
The play looks at three pivotal moments of the nation’s history: the division between eastern and western tribal factions in the 1830s, the split into opposing sides in the Civil War and then times of rebuilding leading to the achievement of Oklahoma statehood in 1907. The Death Dancer appears as characters leave the stage but is followed at the end by the Phoenix Bird symbolizing forgetting differences and rebuilding.
An outdoor amphitheater
Charles Chief Boyd was an architecture student at the University of Colorado who was looking for a thesis topic. He wanted to do something in relation to Cherokee history and talked with three men, Earl Boyd Pierce, a Cherokee attorney; W.W. Keeler, principal chief of the Cherokees; and Col. Martin Hagerstrand. Boyd was thinking of a memorial library while Pierce wanted a statue, but Hagerstrand’s idea for a theatre won out.
Boyd worked out the design for an amphitheater while Hunter was writing the script. It was said the theater was designed for the play. The two men worked out stage designs and backgrounds. The amphitheater was constructed on the grounds of the Cherokee Heritage Center south of Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
A thrust stage was surrounded with steep seating in a fan shape, much like an ancient Greek theater, though that was not Boyd’s inspiration. For the 1,800 spectators no amplification was needed, initially, though it was added as wireless technology became available. A manmade 40-foot embankment covered with grass and vines formed the backdrop. Dressing rooms were behind the backdrop. Side stages on turntables flanked the main stage. No seat was more than 75 feet away from the stage, which increased the intimacy of the production.
Tsa-La-Gi
The script and theatre were completed in 1969. Local Cherokees took parts in the play. “The Trail of Tears” or “Tsa-La-Gi” opened with Hunter, Principal Chief Keeler and Gov. Dewey Bartlett in attendance on June 27, 1969. It became a centerpiece of the Cherokee Heritage Center.
For years it was a regular stop for bus tours in the region, even winning awards as among the top 100 events in North America by the American Bus Association in 2002.
For the next 28 summers the play was performed. In 1997 the play was revised by Joe Sears who eliminated the dance sequences. After a four-year hiatus, Sears reincorporated the dances with another revision in 2001. That version ran through 2003 until it was revised in 2004 by Layce Gardner, and for a last time in 2005 by Richard Fields. However, with declining attendance and increasing production costs the play closed in 2005. Another commonly reported factor in its close was not being handicapped accessible.
Periodically, calls for restoration of the amphitheater are made. It now is closed to visitors and quietly being taken over by vegetation. In September 2020, the assets of the Cherokee National Historical Society were transferred to the Cherokee Nation, which included the Cherokee Heritage Center. A study was commissioned to create a strategic plan for the center with the amphitheater.
For local Tahlequah residents it holds fond memories as participants in productions as high school and college students, reported the Tahlequah Daily Press. Perhaps like the Phoenix Bird whose dance concluded the play, the Tsa-La-Gi amphitheater will rise once more, a symbol of the renewed strength of the Cherokee nation.
