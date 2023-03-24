Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri... Spring River at Carthage affecting Jasper County. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri... Elk River near Tiff City affecting McDonald County. .Heavy rainfall through Friday will likely lead to the rivers rising above flood stage. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Spring River at Carthage. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, minor flooding occurs at the gage site. Flood waters impact State Highway 37 east of Carthage between Avilla and Reeds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 7.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&