Dance bands were common after World War I, but few of them were led by a woman.
Webb City’s Zola Palmer led a band composed, out of necessity at first, of her and her brothers. But it grew into a career for her that spanned five decades.
Zola Jayne Palmer was born on April 4, 1896, in Carterville to William T. and Joe Retta Palmer. She was the second of five children. All her siblings had musical ability. Society pages of the News Herald and Globe in the early 1910s mention her as performing for schools or clubs.
Their father was a miner in the lead and zinc mines. Unfortunately, he died of a heart attack in 1913. His death left the family struggling financially.
The siblings, Zola, Byrtus and Pallas, decided to start their own band as means of supporting the family.
At 17, Zola already was an accomplished singer, pianist and organist. She also played the xylophone. Byrtus played drums and xylophone. Pallas, the youngest, played saxophone, clarinet and drums.
Zola Palmer BandTheir first paying performance was in 1913 for the fraternal society, the Knights and Ladies of Security in Webb City. Though teenagers, they regularly performed on Tuesday nights until 11 p.m. For Pallas, age 14, this and other evening gigs proved to interfere with school. He began falling asleep in class. His principal, who appeared to try to shock him into attendance, suggested that he either quit the band to attend school or quit school. Since the family needed the money, he decided to quit school even though a sophomore.
They became the regular band for shows at the Electric Railway Club of the Southwest Missouri Railroad, performing in the clubhouse on Madison Avenue next to the roundhouse. Private parties in the towns surrounding Webb City were soon seeking out the Palmers for their musical entertainment. It’s important to remember that before radio broadcasts and without recorded music, the demand for musicians meant there were many opportunities available to the young band.
Eventually, the band expanded beyond the family. Eddie Cox and Bruton Woods, of Joplin, supplied woodwinds while Sherwood Beasley was trombonist, and Edward Sellinger played the piano and the banjo.
House band
By 1921, the band was beginning to hit its stride. They were the house band for the Erickson Dance Academy in Joplin. The academy had weekly dances, dance classes twice a week, and hosted dances for organizations such as the American Legion, which had no facilities for dances.
Ads in the Globe, the News Herald, the Neosho Daily News and Springfield News-Leader regularly touted the group, variously listed as Zola Palmer’s Orchestra, Palmer’s Orchestra or Palmer Brothers Orchestra. In 1922, they became the summer season band for Lakeside Park for dances twice a week. They appeared in Sulphur Springs, Arkansas, as well as for fraternal groups in Springfield. They performed for benefits and street dances. They were the featured band opening the Connor Hotel’s ballroom in 1922.
In December, Heer’s Department Store in Springfield had an experimental radio station. For the month of December, the store featured special performances during the annual Amateur Trans-Atlantic test. The Palmers were selected to give a program for the test.
Treece Airdrome
The next two years the band regularly performed at the Elks Lodge in Galena and supplied music for the Airdrome in Treece, Kansas. More barn dances and benefits took place. For the summer of 1924 they played a resort in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. The Hafer Supply Co., which broadcast Joplin’s first radio station, WHAH, featured the Palmers as they entertained the Egyptian ball “atop the Connor Hotel.” They remade themselves as a jazz orchestra when they played the Hippodrome Theatre in Joplin.
The local success meant opportunities opened up for band members. Saxophonist Bruton Woods left the band to join the vaudeville stage with the Pantages circuit. The band got a new trombonist in Byron Fly, who much later would become what is now a county commissioner. Band member George York, a composer of march music, left the band to start up a Boy Scout band in Webb City as he worked for the Webb City Gas Co. The band had shrunk to Zola, Pallas, Brytus, Fly and Cox.
In June 1925, they played the opening of Hotel Taneycomo at Rockaway Beach. Yet by the time they had later worked in a Coffeyville hotel for six months in 1925, the band was reduced to immediate family. They left for the Kirkwood hotel in Des Moines, Iowa, for a 13-month engagement followed by a six month engagement in Mason City, Iowa. It was at the Kirkwood that Zola met a young dishwasher, Harry Newstreet, who was taken by her music. He promised her that one day, when he had a place of his own, he would hire her. A nice thought.
On her ownAfter their Iowa gigs, the band finally broke up in 1928 with each going their separate ways. Zola stayed in Des Moines. In 1930, she found a job as music department manager for the Younkers department store.
Zola also performed as an organist part-time for various clubs and benefits. She became well known in the store as well as around the city for her musical ability and engaging personality.
Women took charge of Younkers during its annual Women’s Day in February. Company officers for the day and sale were determined by an election by store employees. Zola was elected president more than once and was prominently featured in ads.
Once World War II began, she offered her musical talents to entertain draftees and soldiers in Des Moines.
Younkers sponsored bond rallies for the U.S. and Greece, during which Zola accompanied.
For 14 years she worked for Younkers. Then in 1944, she heard a voice from the past. Harry Newstreet had made good with two clubs in Kansas City, the Town Royale and the Plaza Royale. Come to Kansas City, he asked. She didn’t need to be asked twice. She gave her notice and within a week, her arrival at the Town Royale as the “premier Hammond organist” was displayed in ads in the Kansas City Star. She and fellow organists Zena Shenk and Mary Dale would rotate between the Town and Plaza clubs as needed.
She became an active member of the Musicians Union Local No. 34, often entertaining fellow musicians. But entertainment was not limited to clubs or union hall. She was noted for giving performances for the Children’s Mercy Hospital, Veterans Hospital and the Olathe Air Base besides other charities. For two decades she took other musicians to Mercy every Saturday afternoon to tour the various hospital wards. Her engaging personality and good memory of details won her friends in her profession, at the club and hospitals.
By 1960, after 16 years at the Town Royale, with declining health, she decided it was time to retire. She left Kansas City to move to Jackson, Tennessee, where her youngest brother Pallas and his family lived. She died in 1972 at age 75 and was buried in Mount Hope Cemetery in Webb City.
Zola Palmer’s winning personality and civic outreach made enduring friends. Her musical talent as a singer, organist and pianist as well as skills as band leader entertained audiences in multiple venues for 50 years and kept listeners coming back again and again.
