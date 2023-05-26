Cartoon characters have unpredictable character arcs.
Dagwood and Blondie started out as frivolous, wealthy college students and ended up raising a family in suburban Joplin. Prince Valiant fathered a cast of children who had adventures just as exciting as his own. Ella Cinders went from poverty a la Cinderella to become a world-wandering adventurer.
Bugs Bunny fits right into that mold. He went from a minor cartoon character in 1938 to cartoon superstar.
It is said that a sure way to ruin something is to give it to a committee. Bugs Bunny is an exception to that rule. He was “not the creation of any one man; however, he rather represented the creative talents of perhaps five or six directors and many cartoon writers, including Charlie Thorson. In those days, the stories were often the work of a group that suggested various gags, bounced them around and finalized them in a joint story conference,” remembered Chase Craig, writer and artist for the first Bugs Bunny Sunday comic pages and comic book.
Leon Schlesinger Productions created Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies, which in the 1930s became the home to such cartoon favorites as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Elmer Fudd and Porky Pig. Schlesinger, a relative of the Warners, later sold his animation studio to Warner Brothers in 1944.
Creating Bugs Bunny
As Craig remembered, the development process of characters was an ongoing project at Schlesinger’s studio. Cartoon shorts were produced and characters tried out without a plan to invest in any one of them over the long term.
“Porky’s Duck Hunt” was featured in 1937 introducing Porky Pig and a duck who was a prototype of Daffy Duck. The harebrained duck was well received. That cartoon was followed up the next year with “Porky’s Hare Hunt.” One animator said they just dressed up the duck in a rabbit suit for the new cartoon.
Mel Blanc was the voice actor for the rabbit. Blanc voiced Bugs for nearly 50 years.
The rabbit was brought back for a second time in “Prest-O-Change-O” in 1939. The unnamed white rabbit was beset by dogs owned by a magician.
Not until the third cartoon, “Hare-um Scare-um,” did he become a gray rabbit. In this 1939 film he received a name, “Bugs” Bunny. His form was changing from a soft bunny into a leaner form with a smart aleck expression. The cartoon’s success led to his own cartoon, “A Wild Hare,” in 1940. In this cartoon his signature phrase “What’s up, Doc?” was introduced.
For audiences of that time, Bugs chewing on a carrot was seen as a reference to Clark Gable’s similar act in “It Happened One Night.” His nonchalant question of hunter Elmer Fudd was so unexpected by audiences that it often “brought down the house.” Bugs would often break the fourth wall with asides to the audience such as, “Ain’t I a stinker?” The Warner cartoons were known for characters with frenetic energy and edgy attitudes unlike the more sedate Disney style.
Those were quickly followed up by “Elmer’s Pet Rabbit” and “Hiawatha’s Rabbit Hunt,” both in 1941. The second also received an Academy Award nomination, though not the Oscar. It led to Bugs calling for a recount in “What’s Cookin’ Doc?” in 1944, asking why he lost to James Cagney.
Comic strip syndication
Bugs was a hot property. The Newspaper Enterprise Association syndicated a Sunday color strip starting on Jan. 10, 1943. The first cartoonist to draw the strip was Chase Craig. Craig only worked on the strip for five weeks before going into the service. He was followed by Roger Armstrong and then Ralph Heimdahl in 1947. Heimdahl drew the first black-and-white daily strip when it went into syndication on Nov. 1, 1948. Altogether, Heimdahl drew the strip until he retired in 1978.
A drawing of Elmer Fudd appeared on the front page of the Globe on Oct. 30, 1948, announcing that Bugs Bunny would be added to the daily comics located in the classified section. The next day Bugs Bunny himself made his appearance on the front page, billed as “King of the Movie Cartoons” and “the funniest rabbit in the world.”
So began a long association with the Globe and News Herald. At first the daily strip ran only in the Globe. But by the 1960s, both papers carried the daily strip. The Looney Tunes characters became venues for circulation promotions.
Over time, the storylines in the Sunday and daily comics began to diverge from the cartoon. The cartoons kept to their established personae with variations in the degree of dramatic conflict such as Elmer Fudd’s use of a ray gun as he went rabbit hunting or the ingenuity of new Acme gadgets for Wile E. Coyote. However, in the comic strips and comic books, new characters were added and Bugs with his cohorts, such as Sylvester, lived in a town. They faced situations drawn from everyday life, usually with some kind of slapstick humor as the punchline in the final frame. Their scenarios were not as zany as those in the cartoons.
When the Globe added features from the discontinued News Herald in 1970, Bugs Bunny was one of the holdovers. However, by September 1973, the comics were revisited, and Bugs was discontinued. After Heimdahl retired in 1978, the number of newspapers carrying the comic strip declined. In 1982, just 38 papers carried Bugs Bunny. The strip was part of a package that newspapers could use or ignore as they wished. The syndicate decided to end the strip on the last day of 1989.
Bugs has appeared in 167 cartoons, movies, television specials and series. He is said to be the ninth most portrayed film personality.
When the TV Guide published its list of the 50 Greatest Cartoon Characters in 2002, Bugs Bunny was No. 1. When asked why the group had chosen the connoisseur of carrots for the first place, the editor said, “His stock ... has never gone down ... Bugs is the best example ... of the smart aleck American comic. He not only is a great cartoon character, he’s a great comedian. He was written well. He was drawn beautifully. He has thrilled and made many generations laugh. He is tops.”
