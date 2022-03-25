The 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis was a must-see destination for anyone with time and income to make the trip. Thirty attendees from the Tri-State District traveling aboard a Missouri Pacific special train met an untimely end while on a holiday trip to St. Louis on Oct. 10, 1904.
The Louisiana Purchase Exposition was to celebrate the centennial of the 1803 purchase, but construction delays and intentional delays to allow international exhibitors to prepare moved the fair into 1904. Constructed on 1,200 acres in what is now Forest Park, the fair consisted of more than 1,500 buildings with 75 miles of roads and walkways.
Besides international, national and state governments sponsors, cities, industries and private organizations offered their own exhibits. Entertainment in multiple venues was available.
Scott Joplin wrote the rag “Cascades” celebrating the fair’s waterfalls. “Meet Me in St. Louis” by Andrew B. Sterling and Kerry Mills became the unofficial theme song for the fair and inspired the 1944 movie of the same name with Judy Garland.
With all of these opportunities just a train ticket away, the fair was an irresistible attraction that opened up revenue opportunities for regional railroads.
The Missouri Pacific, Katy and Frisco railroads offered a variety of excursion rates. The Missouri Pacific offered a season ticket from April 15 to Dec. 1 for $22.80 round-trip from Anthony, Kansas. Other tickets were available for 60-day or 15-day excursions for $19 and $17 respectively. A special six-day rate for $10 was available over a week in July.
That was the situation in October 1904 as the fair was beginning to draw to a close. The weather was still good, and with excursion rates, the fair was an affordable destination.
Trains packed
Missouri Pacific train No. 30 originated as a special excursion in Joplin, though an earlier train had picked up passengers in Wichita and took them to join the Joplin passengers. Among them were passengers from Bronaugh and Butler, Missouri; and Pittsburg, Cherokee, Edna, Coffeyville and Sedan, Kansas. The train was extra crowded, as travelers were going for Missouri Day. The coaches were packed.
The train arrived in Pleasant Hill in the middle of the night. No. 30’s engine was struggling to pull its load, so Missouri Pacific officials split the train and added two day coaches and a freight caboose to what was to become No. 30 (2). Even then, passengers were standing in the day coaches and 20 people were packed into the caboose. The second train’s engine was followed by the coal tender and a passenger car. No baggage car was available to separate the tender and passenger coach.
The train was routed through Warrensburg and Sedalia. There were already two scheduled passenger trains going east, No. 10 and No. 50, that were to precede No. 30. An extra freight train was scheduled to go west from Sedalia through Warrensburg, but it was late due to problems with its firebox. The freight carried orders to wait until the passenger trains had passed them by. All of the eastbound trains were at least an hour behind schedule by the time they reached Warrensburg.
Asleep at the wheel
The freight had fixed its problem and had proceeded to the Knobnoster sidetrack between Warrensburg and Sedalia, where it waited for the passenger trains to go through. The information that No. 30 had been split into two trains had been given to the freight conductor. Its crew had put in a 17-hour day already, with just a short rest, before heading out again.
In testimony at a coroner’s inquest, the freight engineer Horton admitted he might have been asleep as they waited. Other crewmen also slept. By this time, it was just past 4 a.m. Why the conductor did not notice that No. 30 (2) had not passed them by was not made clear in the inquest. No. 30 (1) had shown a red light signal to show there was still one train more behind it, but that was ignored by the freight crew.
The first three passenger trains passed by the freight without a problem, and the freight started up and passed through Montserrat station. The dispatcher at Sedalia tried to wire the dispatcher at Montserrat to stop the freight, but it had already left the station and was out of sight.
At just about the same time, the Warrensburg dispatcher wired Sedalia that the eastbound No. 30 (2) had left the station.
When the Sedalia dispatcher, M. Cromer, received those two messages, he immediately wired Kansas City for wrecking crews and relief trains. He knew a collision was imminent.
Dead Man’s Curve
The freight was traveling about 25 mph westbound, while No. 30 (2) was going about 35 mph. On the route were a series of bridges over Bear Creek and a sharp right turn nicknamed “Dead Man’s Curve” around a tall hill on the east side of the bridges. The passenger train had crossed the bridges and was making its way around the hill just as Horton could see the oncoming train’s headlight through the trees to his left.
Horton had six cars, only two with air brakes, so the engine was the only braking power available. He put its brakes on emergency stop, opened the sand valves, sounded the whistle to alert the two train crews and told the fireman to jump when the engines were about a car’s length apart.
As the two engines collided, melding them together, the passenger train’s first coach suffered the worst damage and the largest number of deaths. It collapsed into the coal tender. Some passengers were thrown from the coaches 30 to 40 feet outside of the right-of-way. Pullman car passengers at the rear received the least injuries.
The crash was seen by one observer, a farmer who ran to the nearest house with a telephone to breathlessly call for physicians.
It took an hour before trains from Sedalia and Kansas City could reach the scene with doctors and wrecking crews. By 8 a.m., daylight revealed the horrible scene. An estimated 3,000 people gathered to see the wreckage and help wherever able.
Families were in shock from the loss of loved ones. The Ream family from Bronaugh lost a father and two young cousins, along with an unrelated town resident. Moundville and Liberal also had victims among the dead and injured. Oxford, Kansas, lost 11 people to the wreck. In all, 30 people died. The dead were taken to the Warrensburg Magnolia Opera House while the injured were taken to Sedalia.
A coroner’s jury was convened the next evening. They fixed responsibility on the freight crew, who were charged with criminal negligence. Missouri State University professor and author Lyndon Irwin researched the 1904 wreck and noted 17-hour shifts were common for railroad crews.
It also was not unusual for crewmen to take morphine in an effort to stay awake during their shifts. By the time their trial took place a year later, the “overworked crew” was found not guilty of negligence. The Missouri Pacific paid sizable settlements to victims and their families.
While the crash has passed into local history, a poignant reminder of the losses can be found in Worsley Cemetery in Vernon County. There, a gravestone stands with an engraved photograph and two marble statues memorializing the young cousins, Dicy Ream and Gertrude Loud, who lost their lives at Dead Man’s Curve.
