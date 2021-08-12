U.S. Rep. Billy Long, R-Mo., touted his strong friendship with former President Donald Trump during a Thursday morning campaign rally stop at Cunningham Park.
This continues a narrative from several of the GOP candidates, including Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who cited the 45th president’s name on several occasions during last week’s watermelon feed in Neosho.
Sporting a white cowboy hat, Long told an audience of roughly 35 people that he’d met with Trump in New York City a week ago Tuesday, sitting across from him on the 26th floor of Trump Tower during a 45-minute meeting.
“Trump said to me, ‘So, you’re in (the U.S. Senate seat race)?’ and I said, ‘Yes, I am.’ and he looked at me and said, ‘Without my endorsement?’ and I said, ‘Mr. President, I’m going to win this race with or without your endorsement.’”
Long was quick to tell Trump that “I would love to have your endorsement. I said … (and) when you think about this race, no one’s been with you longer or stronger than I have. I was with you from day one.”
Though Long admits he doesn’t know who Trump will end up endorsing from an ever-growing field of candidates, or whether he will even do so, “I wanted him to know that nobody has been with him longer than Billy Long — and he knows that.”
Long has thrown his hat into a U.S. Senate race that includes Schmitt, 4th District U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler. former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and Missouri resident Mark McCloskey, who came to national attention after a standoff during a protest in a private St. Louis community.
The Senate seat is being vacated by Roy Blunt. The chamber is currently made up of 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats.
During their one-on-one meeting, Trump asked him if associating his name with Long’s campaign run was a savvy political move, and the Springfield man said he didn’t really care.
“(Trump) looked at me and said, ‘You really don’t care, do you?’ and I said, ‘No, I don’t care if it’s a politically smart move. I’ve never loved the politics. I’m not a politician. I’m a congressman.’ I said I want to do the right things for the right reasons every day I’m there — if you do the right policy, the politics will follow.”
He told Trump he could offer him and the Republican Party a 3-for-1 sale when it comes to the Missouri seat race, using the lingo learned from his auctioneering days.
“I told him, ‘If you pick the right person in the Senate seat to endorse, we’re not going to have a big, contested general election against the Democrats,” Long said. However, should “you get the wrong person in there to win the primary, then we’re going to have to spend $40 to $50 million against the Democrat. This is a ruby-red sea inside a ruby-red state — there’s no reason to spend $40 to $50 million for a ruby-red state. You can take that and spend it in Arizona to get that seat back that we never should have lost; you can send (the money) to Georgia to get that Senate seat back that we never should have lost.”
Long said he’d originally planned to announce his U.S. Senate run Aug. 11, his birthday. But several weeks earlier, when he mentioned his birthday plans to a Fox network executive, they asked him if he would announce in front of Tucker Carlson’s 3 million viewers instead — an opportunity Long said he couldn’t turn down.
“Tucker Carlson,” he said with a smile, “scooped me on my own birthday announcement.”
Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who now works as Long’s campaign manager, wasn’t able to attend the campaign stop at the Joplin park; Long said her flight into Joplin had been slightly delayed. She made an appearance later in the morning at Finn’s on 32nd Street.
Concerning his campaign promises, Long promised to “seal off the border,” to scale back gun violence by building up police forces nationwide and to “kick critical race theory out of the schools.”
He said he was fed up with the agenda of President Joe Biden and the leading Democrats. “I’m not having it,” he said. “We need to fight back, and we need a fighter in Washington, D.C.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.