Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 32F. S winds shifting to NE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 32F. S winds shifting to NE at 10 to 20 mph.