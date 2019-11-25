The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has announced a shortage of blood types A, O-negative and B-negative.
At all Community Blood Center of the Ozarks sites in November, participants will receive a "Salute a Veteran" T-shirt. December’s incentive gift will be a maroon long-sleeved shirt.
Each participant who gives on Wednesday at the Joplin Donor Center will receive one free movie admission voucher from Fandango.
Eligible donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID.
• JOPLIN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Joplin VA Clinic, 3015 Connecticut.
• CASSVILLE: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Mercy Hospital Cassville, 94 Main St.
• JOPLIN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Freeman Hospital West, 1102 W. 32nd St.
• JOPLIN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Joplin Donor Center, Northpark Mall, 101 N. Range Line Road.
Details: cbco.org, 800-280-5337.
