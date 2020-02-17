The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has announced a critical shortage of O-negative blood.
Due to severe winter weather, a heavy cold and flu season, and lower than expected turnout at blood drives over the past several weeks, O-negative reserves are low levels.
Donations are urgently requested and can be made at one of the following locations:
• Joplin: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday, Joplin Donor Center, 101 N. Range Line Road.
• Nevada: 1 to 6 p.m. today, Nevada Regional Medical Center, 800 S. Ash St.
• Verona: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Verona High School, 101 E. Ella St.
• Joplin: 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, The Insurancenter, 2901 Arizona Ave.
Eligible donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a photo ID.
Details: cbco.org, 800-280-5337.
