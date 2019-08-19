The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has announced a continuing shortage of all blood types and is seeking immediate donations to ensure adequate reserve levels.
Eligible donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a photo ID.
Donations can be made at the following locations:
• JOPLIN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday, Joplin Donor Center, Northpark Mall, 101 N. Range Line Road.
• GALENA, KAN.: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Orthopaedic Specialists of the Four States, 444 Four States Drive.
• COLUMBUS, KAN.: 1 to 5:30 p.m. today, Columbus Community Building, 320 E. Maple.
Details: cbco.org, 800-280-5337.
