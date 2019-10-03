The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has issued an urgent appeal for type O blood. Immediate donations are needed of types O-positive and O-negative, which are at critically low levels with less than a one-day reserve on hand.
The center strives to maintain at least a three-day supply of blood to be ready for any emergency.
“While it’s not uncommon to have blood shortages of O-negative blood, a shortage of O-positive is pretty unusual,” CBCO media relations representative Chris Pilgrim said in a statement. “While O-negative is the universal type that can be used in any situation, O-positive is the most common blood type. Around 38% of the American population has O-positive blood. As you can imagine, the usage levels of this type mirror the population.”
Donations can be scheduled from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at the Joplin Donor Center, Northpark Mall, 101 N. Range Line Road. Donors may also visit cbco.org to find a mobile blood drive nearby.
People who donate blood on Friday at the Joplin Donor Center will be able to take part in the center’s Kickin’ It Country Blood Drive and will receive a campfire-themed coffee mug as a gift. There will also be food on site, catered by Jimmy John’s. All participants will also be registered to win a pair of tickets to Branson’s Baldknobbers Jubilee.
