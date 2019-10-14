A critical appeal continues this week for types O-positive and O-negative blood at Community Blood Center for the Ozarks. The center has reported a need for immediate donations to maintain adequate reserve levels across the area.
Eligible donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID. Donors at all CBCO blood centers during October will receive a campfire mug.
Donations can be made at the following locations:
JOPLIN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday, Joplin Donor Center, Northpark Mall, 101 N. Range Line Road.
NEOSHO: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Neosho High School, 511 Neosho Blvd.
CARTHAGE: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Mercy Hospital Carthage, 3125 Dr. Russell Smith Way.
Details: cbco.org, 800-280-5337.
