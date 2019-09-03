Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has announced a shortage of O-positive and B-positive blood types, and has requested immediate donations to ensure adequate reserve levels are maintained.
Donations can be made at one of the following blood drives this week:
- Joplin: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday, Joplin Donor Center, 101 N. Range Line Road.
- Monett: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Lowe’s, 925 U.S. Highway 60.
- Fairview: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Fairview Mennonite School, 29836 Route HH.
Details: cbco.org, 800-280-5337.
