Community Blood Center of the Ozarks reports a shortage of types A-positive, A-negative and O-negative blood and has requested immediate donations to ensure the maintenance of adequate reserve levels.
Donors will receive a veterans-themed T-shirt. Donations can be made at the following locations this week:
• JOPLIN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday, Joplin Donor Center, Northpark Mall, 101 N. Range Line Road.
• JOPLIN: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, 3401 E. Newman.
• GRANBY: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, East Newton High School, 22876 E. Highway 86.
• EL DORADO SPRINGS: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, El Dorado Springs High School, 901 S. Grand St.
Eligible donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID.
Details: cbco.org, 800-280-5337.
