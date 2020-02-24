The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is in need of all Rh-negative blood types.
Because of the winter weather, a heavy cold and flu season, and lower-than-expected turnout at recent blood drives, donations of all negative blood types are needed immediately to ensure adequate reserve levels are maintained.
Eligible donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo identification.
Donations can be made at the following locations this week:
- JOPLIN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday, Joplin Donor Center, Northpark Mall, 101 N. Range Line Road.
- JOPLIN: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, EaglePicher Technologies LLC, C Street and Porter Avenue.
- NEOSHO: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Freeman Neosho Hospital, 113 W. Hickory St.
- FAIRVIEW: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Fairview Mennonite School, 29836 Highway HH.
- BAXTER SPRINGS, KAN.: 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Baxter Springs High School, 100 N. Military St.
- NEOSHO: 8:10 a.m. to 2:10 p.m. Thursday, Neosho High School, 511 Neosho Blvd.
- CARTHAGE: 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Carthage High School, 2600 S. River St.
Details: cbco.org, 800-280-5337.
