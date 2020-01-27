The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has announced a critical shortage of type O-negative red cells and type AB plasma. Donations are needed immediately to ensure the maintenance of adequate reserve levels.
Chris Pilgrim, media relations representative for the center, said Type O-negative reserve levels are at less than a one-day level.
“January is typically one of the most challenging months regarding the availability of blood for use by patients not only here but across most of the country,” Pilgrim said. "First off, our blood reserve levels can be a bit tenuous coming out of the holidays. When you add some nasty weather to the mix, shortages can crop up rapidly.”
Eligible donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo identification. Donations can be made at one of the following locations this week:
• JOPLIN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday, Joplin Donor Center, 101 N. Range Line Road.
• CASSVILLE: 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Mill Street Church of Christ, 1104 Mill St.
• EL DORADO SPRINGS: 1:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Church of Christ, 302 E. Hospital Road.
Details: cbco.org, 800-280-5337.
