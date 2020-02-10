Due to blood drive cancellations during recent winter weather, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is experiencing a critical shortage of many blood types.
Donations can be made at the following times this week:
- Joplin: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday, Joplin Donor Center, Northpark Mall, 101 N. Range Line Road.
- Fort Scott, Kansas: 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today, Fort Scott High School, 1005 S. Main St.
- Columbus, Kansas: 1 to 5:30 p.m. today, Columbus Community Building, 320 E. Maple St.
Eligible donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID.
Details: cbco.org, 800-280-5337.
