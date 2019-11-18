The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has announced it is experiencing a shortage of blood types A-positive, A-negative, O-negative and B-negative. The center seeks immediate donations to help maintain adequate reserve levels for area hospitals and patients.
At all blood centers during November, participants will receive a “Salute a Veteran’’ T-shirt. Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo identification.
Donations can be made at the following locations today through Friday:
• JOPLIN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday, Joplin Donor Center, 101 N. Range Line Road.
• VERONA: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Verona High School, 101 E. Ella St.
• CARTHAGE: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Carthage High School, 2600 S. River St.
• NEVADA: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nevada High School, 800 W. Hickory St.
Details: cbco.org, 800-280-5337.
