The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will hold a number of upcoming blood drives to address shortages of types A-positive, A-negative and B-negative blood products.
Eligible donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID. During November, participants will receive a “Salute a Veteran” T-shirt.
Donations can be made at the following locations this week:
• JOPLIN: 11 a.m to 6 p.m. today through Friday, Joplin Donor Center, Northpark Mall, 101 N. Range Line Road.
• NEOSHO: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Crowder College, 601 Laclede Ave.
• DIAMOND: 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Diamond High School, 401 S. Main St.
• BAXTER SPRINGS, KAN.: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Baxter Springs High School, 100 N. Military.
• CARL JUNCTION: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Carl Junction High School, 1 Bulldog Lane.
Details: cbco.org, 800-280-5337.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.