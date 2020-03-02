The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has announced a shortage of all negative blood types. Donations can be made at the following blood drives this week:
• JOPLIN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday, Joplin Donor Center, Northpark Mall, 101 N. Range Line Road.
• COLUMBUS, KAN.: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today, Columbus Unified High School, 124 S. High School Ave.
• GALENA, KAN.: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Galena High School, 702 E. Seventh.
Eligible donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID.
Details: cbco.org, 800-280-5337.
