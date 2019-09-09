Blood drives are planned by the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks to meet a shortage of all blood types.
Eligible donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID. Donations can be made at the following locations this week:
• Joplin: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday, Joplin Donor Center, Northpark Mall, 101 N. Range Line Road.
• Arma, Kan.: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Northeast High School, 1003 E. South St.
• El Dorado: 1:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Church of Christ, 302 E. Hospital Road.
Details: cbco.org, 800-280-5337.
