Several local blood drives are planned by Community Blood Center of the Ozarks in response to a local need for O-negative, A-negative and A-positive blood types, which are currently in short supply.
Donors are urged to give at one of the following blood drive locations this week:
JOPLIN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Joplin Donor Center, Northpark Mall, 101 N. Range Line Road.
JOPLIN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Freeman Hospital West, 1102 W. 32nd St.
CHEROKEE, KAN.: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Southeast High School, 126 W. Highway 400.
NEOSHO: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Freeman Neosho Hospital, 113 W. Hickory.
AURORA: noon to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Mercy Hospital Aurora, 500 Porter.
Eligible donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID.
Details: cbco.org, 800-280-5337.
