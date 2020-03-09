The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is experiencing a shortage of all negative blood types. Donations are requested immediately to ensure adequate reserve levels are maintained.
Eligible donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID. Donations can be made at the following locations this week:
• Joplin: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday, Joplin Donor Center, Northpark Mall, 101 N. Range Line Road.
• Anderson: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today, McDonald County High School, 100 Mustang Drive.
• Exeter: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Exeter High School, Front and Locust streets.
• Joplin: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, McAuley Catholic High School, 930 Pearl Ave.
• Carl Junction: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Carl Junction High School, 1 Bulldog Lane.
Details: 800-280-5337.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.