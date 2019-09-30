Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has announced a shortage of all blood types.
Donations can be made at the following locations this week:
- JOPLIN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, Joplin Donor Center, Northpark Mall, 101 N. Range Line Road.
- GALENA, Kan.: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Galena High School, 702 E. Seventh St.
Eligible donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID.
Details: cbco.org, 800-280-5337.
