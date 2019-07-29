The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks reports less than a three-day supply of types O-negative, A-negative and A-positive blood.
Blood drives this week coincide with the center’s "Summer of Fun" promotion, in which donors will receive a coupon good for one free pint of Culver’s frozen custard. Participants will also be entered into a number of prize drawings, including a Pelican Argo 80 kayak, a three-night stay at Still Waters Lake Resort in Branson and a family four-pack to Snow Flex at Wolfe Mountain.
All participants will also be automatically entered to win a $5,000 vacation package from Adelman Vacations.
This week’s blood drives:
• JOPLIN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday, Joplin Donor Center, Northpark Mall, 101 N. Range Line Road.
• JOPLIN: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Joplin City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
• CARL JUNCTION: 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Carl Junction Community Center, 303 N. Main St.
Eligible donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a photo ID.
Details: cbco.org, 800-280-5337.
