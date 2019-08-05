The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has announced a shortage of most blood types, with supplies approaching emergency levels for types O-negative, A-negative and A-positive.
The center has requested an immediate donor response to restore reserves to optimum levels to help local patients in need. Eligible donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a photo ID.
Donations can be made at the following locations this week:
• JOPLIN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday, Joplin Donor Center, Northpark Mall, 101 N. Range Line Road.
• CARTHAGE: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Mercy Hospital Carthage, 3125 Dr. Russell Smith Way.
• JOPLIN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, The Independent Living Center, 2639 E. 34th St.
Details: cbco.org, 800-280-5337.
